The gyan bharatam gate will scan knowledge millennia: PM Modi

The PM has also launched the Gyan Bharatam portal, a national IA reference system, developed by the Ministry of Culture, where digitized manuscripts will be made public. The mission, announced in this year's Union budget, aims to keep and document a driving manuscript and replace the mission of national manuscripts with a slow rate, which was launched in 2003 during the Vajpayee government.

“A few months ago, I announced the Gyan Bharatam mission. In such a short time, we organize international conferences. This mission is not a government or academic event. It will be the proclamation of the consciousness of India. Thanks to this mission, we will digitize thousands of years of knowledge on Delhis Vigyan.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that India was witness Gauravshali ateet ka punarjagran A rebirth of its glorious past while the government is advancing with the Gyan Bharatam mission, an ambitious effort to digitize the great handwritten heritage of the country.

Modi has described the experience of seeing manuscripts as time travel.

“Imagine the world hundreds of years ago when there were no modern materials. At that time, our ancestors depended on intellectual resources. But the Indian people had built large universities and libraries,” he said.

He noted that lakhs of old manuscripts were burned and destroyed in the past, but the pure volume of those who survived are proof of the depth of previous generations appreciating knowledge.

“The tradition of knowledge of India is rich because its foundation is based on preservation, innovation, addition, adaptation,” he added, noting that although the geography of princely states has changed, India history has remained intact and manuscripts are proofs of this continuity and unity in diversity.

These manuscripts cover a range of subjects, including philosophy, medicine, metaphysics, art, astronomy, architecture.

“When the countries of the world have artefacts, they preserve them as national treasures, but India has a whole treasure of manuscripts,” he said. India will present this glory of its world with pride.

Beyond the preservation, Modi said that the Gyan Bharatam mission is supposed to extend research and protect traditional India systems against improper use.

“This mission will limit intellectual hacking. This will open many areas of research. If digitization occurs, the scope of university research will increase,” he said. The AI, on the other hand, will accelerate the digitization process and bring the collections dispersed in a single repository.

The Minister of Culture Gajendra Shekhawat, President of the National National Center Indira Gandhi (IGNCA), the head of RSS, Sureesh Soni, also presented the Minister of Culture, the Minister of Culture, the National Minister of the National Indira Gandhi, the chief of the RBI, the former governor of Acharya Balkrisha, the secretary of culture Vivek Aggarwal, the former governor Shaktikanta, the secretary of culture.

The mission comes just in time, according to Shekhawat, because many manuscripts are in a state of dilapidation and disintegration.

Manuscripts are a bridge between different cultures. It is a precious treasure, “he added.

Mission of the India manuscript

The three -day conference, which began on Thursday under the theme of recovery of the inheritance of India knowledge through the handwritten heritage, brought together academics, environmentalists, technologists and political experts to discuss the means of revitalizing the handwritten wealth of the country.

Prime Minister Modi attended presentations of working groups and saw a short film on the Gyan Bharatam mission, which described the tradition of the India manuscript and qualified the Renaissance initiative of the Indian knowledge system and a revolution.

He also visited an exhibition with rare manuscripts Kautilya Arthasthastra And Ayodhya MahatmyaAlong with learned presentations on the conservation of manuscripts, digitization technologies, metadata standards, legal frameworks, cultural diplomacy and the deciphering of ancient scripts.

The Gyan Bharatam mission was announced by the Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union budget for 2025-2026. The initiative to preserve and promote the intellectual heritage of the India is in accordance with Modi governments a broader vision of the integration of ancient wisdom in modern education and technology. Modi had also mentioned the mission in his speech on independence this year.

Recommendations for Gyan Bharatam

The Union Culture Secretary, Vivek Aggarwal, presented most of the recommendations for the conferences six working groups. These went from the identification and normalization of manuscripts to the decoding of scripts, to preservation based on AI and to a classification system of library adapted to the Indian knowledge system (IKS).

The conservationist Sanjay Dhar said that one of the greatest gaps was the lack of adequate training among conservation professionals as well as low awareness within institutions and staff managing the collections.

He recommended four measures: research and analysis of manuscripts, the development of specific storage standards for India, capacity training and strengthening and preventive conservation through standard operational procedures.

On the challenges of digitization, it has been suggested that blockchain technology could ensure secure access and integrity management. Another reported problem has been fragmented property, with manuscripts held by private institutions, trusts and individuals across the country. The proposed corrective was a current digital standard that protects the rights of the guards, also noting that existing laws do not complete the problems related to the manuscript.

A group on cultural diplomacy proposed the announcement of an international manuscript day, while Dr. Nisha Yadav of the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) presented recommendations on the deciphering of the Indus scenario.

It also strengthened the need for a robust learned ecosystem.

“The absence of bilingual or multilingual texts is one of the many challenges,” she said, adding that there is still no consensus on deciphering. Yadav called for a dedicated basic team, a research center, a regular publication of new discoveries, as well as to scholarships and subsidies.

(Edited by Asavari Singh)