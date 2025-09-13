



Nicols Maduro announced today that the opening of 248 battle fronts Five coastal regions from Venezuela to face the powerful naval fleet of the United States which progresses in the Caribbean to fight against drug traffickers, whose Poster … The Suns He declares that he is led by Venezuelan President.

It's the SO 'Independence plan 200', which includes a special strengthening, launched by Maduro during a visit by Ciudad Caribia, located on the Caracas motorway to Guaira, as well as his wife Cilia Flores, president of the Chavista Jorge Rodrguez legislative and the high military command. We activate at that time from north to south, from east to west, all the coasts of the Venezuelan Caribbean, of the border with Colombia, Andes, East of AP and South, we act 284 Battle fronts, said Maduro in an act transmitted by the Minister of Venezuéli LPER. The government of President Donald Trump accuses Maduro of directing the Los Soted Solel cartel, signaling by the United States as a terrorist organization which allegedly linked to drug trafficking, which was the reason for military mobilization in the Caribbean and the $ 50 million increase in the award for information that allows the capture of the Chavista de Lder. We are prepared for the armed struggle, if necessaryMaduro said that in the allusions to prepare to resist and not deliver power despite the pressures inside and outside the producers against him. We will guarantee all the ribs, from start to finish, without imperialists, invaders and groups of violence, make sure of the ad. These seas, these lands, these districts, these mountains, these immensities and the riches of these lands belong to the people of Venezuela. Jams belong to the American Empire. Last month, the display of Trump's administration in the eight Caribbean military ships with missiles and a nuclear propulsion submarine. In addition, last week, ordered ten F-35 combat planes to an area base in Puerto Rico, all as part of the fight against drugs, according to American authorities. In response, Maduro also mobilized the deployment of ships and war planes in Venezuela in addition to calling the enrollment of militiamen, the number of which was not revealed by the little interest that the Venezuelans have shown to sacrifice for their cause, and now the creation of nearly 250 battle fronts. Maduro has not pointed out to DNE or when the battle fronts are deployed and if they will be equipped with weapons and technology. However, I call a permanent And he said that if necessary, the country fight again. By last warning of an attempt to promote a dirty history against the authorities of their country and to take the American people to a War in South AmericaTo ensure, to promote a change of diet and steal oil, gas and gold in Venezuela.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.es/internacional/maduro-activa-248-frentes-batalla-enfrentar-flota-20250912043222-nt.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

