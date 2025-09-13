Safety at stake – Journal





It is deeply regrettable that the security of millions of people is potentially brought into play on the persistent antipathy between the PTI and the government.

And yet, instead of resolving their differences and fixing certain rules of engagement, the two parties continue to cross the lines which should not be crossed. In prison and with the walls that apparently come close, the former Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken an increasingly combative position against the authorities.

It seems that the recent arrest of his nephews, which has since been released on bail, have greatly caused it. In the statements attributed to him and shared from his account X on Thursday, the imprisoned PTI chief ordered the KP government as well as the provincial legislators to resist military operations carried out in the province to clean it from terrorists. This is a dangerous and problematic position to take, especially given the social sensitivities involved.

Mr. Khan seems to believe that military operations are just a tool to politically injure his party, which governs the province. He also said they only took place to please foreign powers. However, these positions are contradicted by the realities of the soil in KP, where activism is visibly resident and the repeated attacks of terrorists have cost many lives to life and spoiled the hard peace to which it had been achieved in previous years. There is also a strong local opposition to security operations, because kinetic operations invariably involve the displacement of civilian populations and subsequent economic losses due to disturbed means of subsistence.

However, citizens also seem suspicious of the growing influence of terrorists and other violent actors and do not want them either. In such a situation, a national leader should offer an average soil solution that protects the interests of citizens while recognizing the national security imperatives. Unfortunately, Mr. Khan seems to let anger take over his judgment.

It would not be as bad not to report failures on the other side. Perhaps because of the way in which politics, justice and governance have shaped under the current regime, the powerful seem to operate by assuming that their will can be imposed on people without consequences. It is a dangerous presumption.

Decisions that can considerably affect the lives of citizens cannot be taken behind closed doors. There must be the political property of such choices, which can only occur if those who must be affected by them have been adequately heard and that their concerns are adapted. The continuation of the advance without consent of the public can be disastrous in the event of unforeseen challenges ends up complicating the operational objectives.

Consequently, should the emphasis be a much greater accent on the realization of political membership, and if making certain concessions can help to achieve it, they must be taken into account. There must be any design and take.

Posted in Dawn, September 13, 2025

