Politics
PM Modi in Manipur today, first visit since 2023 ethnic violence: find the full route and the agenda here
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new Manipur police headquarters 101 Brove and 538 Civil Secretariat Broad, among 17 projects with a total value of 1,200 crores to reveal during his visit to the state torn by conflicts today, September 13.
A government statement said Narendra Modi also lays down the foundation stones for 14 projects for 7,300 crore in Cararndpur.
This will be Modi's first visit to Manipur since ethnic violence broke out in the state two years ago.
Governor's regulations since February
For more than two years now, Manipur has been rolled up by ethnic violence which claimed at least 260 people and moved 50,000 other people.
The clashes, which began between the Meitei and Kuki communities, have since spread to almost all state communities, which caused the rejection of the state government in February of this year and the taxation of the governor's reign.
According to the schedule, Narendra Modi will arrive at Churachandpur de l'Aizwal de Mizoram on Saturday, then goes to Imphal. Narendra Modi will throw the foundation stone for several development projects 7,300 Brood at Churachandpur around 12:30 p.m. It will also be for collection on occasion.
The Prime Minister will also inaugurate various projects that are worth 1,200 crores in Imphal, around 2:30 p.m. and approach a public service.
“The Prime Minister will inaugurate the new Manipur police headquarters in Mantripukhri, built at a cost of 101 crores, and the civil secretariat was built at a cost of 538 Broader in Mantripukhri, “said the press release.
Seventeen projects will be inaugurated, including Manipur Bhavans in Delhi and Kolkata, the development of the western front of phase II of the Imphal River and the Phase II of Mall Road in Imphal.
Violence in Churachandpur
Churachandpur and Imphal are the two most affected areas during ethnic clashes in Manipur. Churachandpur attended new clashes on Thursday. Unidentified disbelievers would have been vandalized and deleted decorations prepared for the Modis PM event.
The opposition targeted Prime Minister Modi, saying that he was visiting after two years and did not go to the place where he was burning every two days for months. Rahul Gandhi said the visit had been welcomed, but added that at present, the issue of the flight between states was more important.
So now it's official. The PM will spend less than 3 hours at Manipur tomorrow. This visit, instead of providing a force for peace and harmony, will actually be a farce, the secretary general of the Congress in charge of communications Jairam Ramesh said on Friday in an article on X.
IMA markets (mothers) in four places, the development of the cultural and heritage park of Leishang Hiden in the district of Imphal West, the development of the infrastructure of five government colleges in Imphal West, Thoubal and Kakching Districts, and a four-way bridge on Irang River on Imphal-Jiribam NH-38 be inaugurated.
The institutional building with Saikot CHC staff in the Churachandpur district will also be unveiled, he said.
The PM will inaugurate these totaling infrastructure projects 1,200 Meitei-Majority Imphal.
Moda will install foundation stones for various development projects 7,300 Peace Ground crore in Churachandpur, where the Kukis are in the majority.
The press release indicates that the foundation stones will be set for the initiative to improve urban roads, drainage and manipur asset management 3,647 crores and the Development Project of Manipur Infotech (MIND) WORTH 550 Core, with infrastructure installed at Imphal for skills and generation of jobs across the State.
Infrastructure development projects
According to that, 142 crores have been reserved for work hostels in nine places and 105 Core for super special and health care in distant and hills districts.
Modi also lays foundation stones for the development of infrastructure in and around Polo Ground Worth 30 crores, and the strengthening of 120 schools at a cost of 134 Core in the 16 districts.
Various projects relating to rural connectivity, education and tourism in certain parts of Manipur with a total value of 102 Broker are also included on the list of initiatives for which the foundation stones will be installed.
Construction of a versatile interior stadium 36 Core at the Khuman Lampak sports complex in Imphal, and improvement from NH 102 to in the Tengnoupal sections 502 crores, are also on the list.
Internal displaced people
Friday, the BJP North East in charge of the North East said on Friday that Moda will not only launch all these projects, but would also interact with internal displaced people (PDI).
Addressing a press conference here at the headquarters of the BJP state, Patra said: “Modi will interact with PDIs, children, women and the elderly. He will then go to the peace ground where he will reveal various development projects, in addition to addressing collection.”
“Subsequently, the PM would reach Imphal around 2 pm and go to Kangla. The first thing he will do there is to interact with the PDI. Following this, he will inaugurate various projects and will be addressed to a public gathering,” added Patra.
