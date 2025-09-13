Donald Trump attends a Yankees match for the anniversary of September 11





Need to know President Donald Trump visited the Yankee Stadium in New York on the 24th anniversary of the Terror Attackshis The September 11 presence in the baseball match occurs one day after Charlie Kirk was fatally killed during an external event at the University of Utah Valley. New York Yankees had a moment of silence for Kirk before their match on Wednesday September 10.

President Donald Trump went to New York for the 24th anniversary of the September 11 terrorist attacks, making an appearance at the Yankee Stadium a few hours after having pronounced remarks at the Pentagon.

The president, 79, returned to his former house on Thursday, September 11, to watch the New York Yankees face the Detroit Tigers. Pre-game ceremonies paid tribute to the victims and heroes of terrorist attacks, which claimed their lives to nearly 3,000 people in 2001.

Trump appeared in the Steinbrenner family box at 6:57 p.m. local time, where he was welcomed with cheers and pronounced hoots. (Outdoor seats are separated from the rest of the stadium through ball windows.) Trump spent a large part of the game to speak with the president of the Yankees, Randy Levine.

Charlie Kirk distributes Maga hats at the University of Utah Valley on September 10, before he was shot.

Trent Nelson / The Salt Lake Tribune / Getty

Trump then signed a baseball and applauded the Home Run of Aaron Judge, waving his arms while speaking with guests before sitting. He was joined by the Attorney General Pam Bondi and Bill O'Reilly.

President Donald Trump poses a photo with New York Yankees members in the locker room before a baseball match against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2025 in New York.

Alex Brandon – Pool / Getty

Shortly after, a member of the New York Firefighter Service (FDNY) sang the national anthem at 7:05 p.m. when Trump's face was shown on the screen, once again inviting cheers and intense hues. This time in response, the president smiled.

Trump's appearance occurs in the heels of Charlie Kirk's death on Wednesday, September 10. The personality of the 31 -year -old media, which founded the Conservative organization Turning Point USA, was shot down during an event at the University of Utah Valley.

The Yankees held a moment of silence before Wednesday's match to honor Kirk.

Although many legislators have been in advance since the murder of Kirk, which has contributed to a disturbing political violence model in the United States, has advanced his plan to attend the outdoor baseball match.

The Wall Street Journal reported that additional security measures had been set up for the president's visit.

During the Pentagon remarks on Thursday, Trump announced his intention to a posthumously attribute to Kirk the presidential medal of freedom, an honor widely ceremonial which is given to civilians at the discretion of the president.

“We are missing a lot, but I have no doubt that Charlie's voice and the courage he put in the hearts of countless people, especially young people, will live,” said Trump.

