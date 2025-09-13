



The number of road works in Great Britain has more than doubled in the past two years – and frustrated drivers are more likely than ever to get stuck behind temporary traffic lights. Heavy machines performing road works in London Oliver Whitfield-Miocic, Sky correspondentPublished 20 hours ago The exclusive data obtained by Sky News reveal that there were 425,524 miles of road works across the United Kingdom last year. This is enough to expand worldwide 17 times. It marks an increase of 110% compared to 2023, when there were 203,000 miles of track closures. The Director of Infrastructures of Causeway Technologies, Nick Smee, told Sky News: “It is absolutely true that the deployment of the Super-fast fiber has caused a huge peak because we want all these facilities. “The problem is that you cannot do it without digging up the roads . “” Johnson's initial deadline for Johnson's “Gigabit project” was this year, but it was delayed at 2032, which means that drivers could face at least six years of disturbances. Meanwhile, the Government hopes that 100,000 other recharging points for public electric vehicles will be installed by the end of the decade, which will inevitably lead to greater asphalt for the cables to be deposited. Road works are now regular in large parts of the country, with emergency repairs often necessary to flee Victorian water pipes and other public services. In some cases, the same streets are determined on several occasions in rapid succession, leading to misery for motorists and an increased risk of nids-de-poule. London drivers lowered 490,893 road works in 2024, the largest number at the national level, with an average of more than 1,300 sites in the capital each day. Kent recorded 134,430 projects and Surrey had 132,291. Essex and Hampshire complete the list of the five best work hotspots on the road. Conservative The government said it would retract street work. In January 2024, thenThe government said it would retract street work. Work The government was standing next to the commitment and said that it would start to charge companies that unnecessarily leave the roads closed on weekends, which had not been possible before. THEThe government was standing next to the commitment and said that it would start to charge companies that unnecessarily leave the roads closed on weekends, which had not been possible before. Officials also planned to double fines for delayed road work by this summer. However, the Ministry of Transport has now told Sky News that this will not happen until next year at the earliest “due to other high priority legislative work that repels it.” Clive Basto, Director General of Street Street Street Works UK of the Professional Association, said: “If you surpass people, industry will be forced to use less integrity companies and you will end up with bad artists used to make jobs rather than good interpreters, which we want to encourage.” Sky News | Britain roadwork: how a decision by Boris Johnson always delays your journey

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hellorayo.co.uk/greatest-hits/sky/home/roadwork-levels-hit-record-highs-as-expert-partially-blames-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos