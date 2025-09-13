



The troops are welcomed by the management of the city and the state, said Trump.

Trump announces the deployment of the National Guard in Memphis

President Donald Trump told Fox News' 'Fox and Friends' that he was planned to send the National Guard to Memphis.

“We are going to Memphis,” said Trump.memphis had the highest rate of murder in the country in 2024.

Washington President Donald Trump said he was deploying the National Guard to Memphis, choosing a city in a state -controlled state where the governor welcomes the intervention as the next target of his crime repression.

“We are going to Memphis,” said Trump on September 12 on “Fox & Friends” of Fox News, “calling Memphis” deeply disturbed “and adding that the governor of Tennessee Bill Lee, a republican ally of Trump, and the Democratic mayor of the city, Paul Young, are” happy “about the plans.” We are going to solve this problem. Washington. “

However, Young said a few hours later, Hedid did not ask for the National Guard, but he had been in communication with federal officials requesting additional help to complete the local crime fights.

“I don’t think it’s how to reduce crime. However, this decision was made,” Young said at a press conference. “As mayor of the city of Memphis, my career is to make sure that we work strategically to make sure that this happens in a way that really benefits and strengthens our community.”

Memphis, who has long fought against crime, had the highest murder rates and other violent crimes of any major city in the country in 2024, according to an analysis of FBI data in the USA Today's TODAY of 30 cities with more than 500,000 residents. Memphis had 40.6 homicides per 100,000 people against a rate of 25.5 per 100,000 in the national capital, which ranked fifth.

“ Not the way of dropping crime '': the mayor of Memphis does not support the deployment of the National Guard but hopes to work with them

Mayor of Memphis: no “authority to arrest” the troops

For weeks, Trump discussed the deployment plans of the National Guard Troopsto Chicago, but the proposal aroused fierce resistance from the State Democratic Governor, JB Pritzker. Citing the desire for cooperation of local leaders and states, Trump launched New Orleans last week which, like Memphis, is in a state led by Republicans as a potential target before landing on Memphis.

“I would have preferred to go to Chicago,” said Trump.

When asked if he was happy that the troops came to Memphis, Young said it was a “overestimation”. He added that he was concentrated on additional resources, in particular obtaining FBI officers and the alcohol, tobacco and firearms (ATF) office in Memphis.

“These are the things that, I believe, will really help us support the police and reduce violent crimes. I do not support the National Guard,” said Young. “However, these are calls (the governor). This is not the mayor's call. The mayor does not … an authority to arrest them.

“And so my goal is to make sure that when they come, I have the opportunity to work with them, to develop strategies on the way they get involved in this community,” said Young.

The governor of Tennessee “ acknowledging '' for the concentration of Trump on Memphis

Trump did not say how many troops in the National Guard he plans to deploy in Memphis, the second largest city in Tennessee behind Nashville. “We will also bring the army if we need it,” he said.

Lee, in a statement, welcomed the deployment of the goalkeeper, saying that he was in “constant communication” with the Trump administration for months on a plan to fight crime in Memphis.

He said the operation will include the Tennessee National Guard, the FBI and other law enforcement organizations working with national and local agencies. The objective is to complete an FBI initiative called “Viper Operation”, which aims to reduce crime to Memphis.

I am grateful to the presidents of unwavering support and commitment to provide all the resources necessary to serve the Memphians, and I can't wait to work with local officials and the police to continue to provide results, “said Lee.

Lee’s consent will facilitate deployments and probably allow other states to send national guard troops to state controlled status, which allows them to directly help the application of laws.

Young recognized Lee's comments and said that part of the fear he had was also the fear of the community.

Young said there were many unknowns.

“My team and I will discuss these questions with the governor and the federal government. When will they come? How many people will come? How long will they be? What will they wear? Where are they going to be, geographically in the city, what assignments will they have?” Young said. “These are all questions that we have and that we are going to work together as a community.”

The member of the Congress Steve Cohen, the only member of the Democrat Congress of Tennessee, who represents Memphis, as well as the chief of the police department of Memphis, Cerelyn “CJ” Davis, the president and chief executive officer of Memphis Tourism Kevin Kane, and the new president of the Committee of the county of Shelby, shante K before. They are completely exceptional with the characterization of Memphis by Trump.

Memphis is not a city in difficulty, as President Trump said: “Cohen said in a statement.” We have a crime problem. “He blamed the city's crime rate on the effects of slavery, segregation and underinvestment.

In the short term, the goalkeeper can help the police in a support role, “added Cohen.” In the long term, Memphis needs federal dollars invested in proven programs. “”

Plus: Trump taking control 30 days from the DC police ends. What happens next?

Trump is a month after his repression of the crime in Washington, DC, who involved the deployment of more than 2,200 national guard troops to patrol the streets. But unlike other American cities, the status of DC as a federal work gives Trump a special authority to deploy troops of the National Guard. In the United States, governors traditionally oversee mobilizations.

Trump signed a decree on August 11, the Defense Secretary of Defense Hegsethto “coordinates with the governors of the States” to determine whether the national guard troops are necessary in their communities.

Plus: DC continues the Trump administration to stop the deployment of the National Guard

Trump says hear the member of the Fedex Board of Directors

Trump said hearing a member of the Fedex board of directors, based in Memphis, on the problem of city crime.

“He said:” When I walk at a pâté of houses from my hotel, they don't allow me to do so. They put me in an armored vehicle with bulletproof glass to take me a house pâté. “He said it was so terrible,” said Trump, without identifying the individual.

More: President Trump says that he could send the national guard to New Orleans instead of Chicago

Trump calls for the repression of successful DC crime

Trump depressed his crime repression in Washington, DC, as wild success, and even the mayor of DC Muriel Bowser has accepted an increased federal presence which helped reduce the number of homicides, cars and firearms.

However, Bowser also said that federal intervention had led to a “break in confidence” between the community and the police.

Trump, on the other hand, exaggerated the magnitude of the turnaround, saying that the district is now “literally no crime” and describing a city where people were too afraid of eating in restaurants before taking control. When Trump announced his takeover, violent crimes were already down 26% compared to 2024, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

The Trump administration has faced prosecutions on the deployment of the National Guard in Washington as well as the Governor of California Gavin Newsom, after the president ordered the Los Angeles guard troops to fight against demonstrations.

Contribution: Terry Collins, Erin Mansfield, USA Today

