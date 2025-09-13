



ST. Louis, Mo. (first alert 4) – President Donald Trump said on Friday that the CEO of Union Pacific Railroad had asked him to deploy troops from the National Guard in Saint -Louis.

The president made the comment on Friday morning on Fox News Morning Show, Fox and Friends. He discussed his decision Thursday to send the National Guard to Memphis to clean crime.

Without appointing it directly, the president said that Memphis had been suggested to him by the CEO of Union Pacific Railroad, who is Jim Vena.

He continued by saying that he had asked Vena where he thought that the troops should be deployed.

I said to him: Where should we go? Where would you say, said Trump. He said, sir, please make me a favor. St. Louis was so serious. It's very hard. Very very hard.

By handing the Governor Mike Kehoes Office, First Alert 4 Learning, it is not planned to mobilize the Missouri National Guard to fight crime in Saint-Louis.

Governor Kehoes' statement indicates, improving public security and the fight against crime has remained Governor Kehoes number one priority since his entry into office. Unlike the States led by Democrats, the Kehoe administration was proactive in efforts to suppress crime.

During his first day as a governor, Governor Kehoe implemented the Inless Pursuit operation, via the Executive Decree, which coordinates the soldiers of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the deputies of the county sheriffs, the local law organizations and the American marshals to stop dangerous criminals with pending mandates.

A key objective of its public security efforts has also been on retention and recruitment efforts to obtain more officers on the street. The major cities of Missouris St. Louis, Kansas City, Columbia, Springfield all have police services that have broken down from the officers.

In Saint-Louis in particular, Governor Kehoe defended the surveillance of the state of the Metropolitan Police Service of St. Louis to ensure that the police have the tools they need to ensure the safety of the Misses. The FBI also recently announced additional resources to help St. Louis' police.

It is currently not planned to use the Missouri National Guard to combat crime, however, Governor Kehoe continues to keep the options open to ensure the safety of Missourians.

Governor Kehoe appreciates the president prevails over the efforts to clean Washington, DC and share his goal of creating safer and more prosperous communities. “”

In a statement sent to First Alert 4, the mayors' office said that the mayor Cara Spencer was currently not aware of plans to send the goalkeeper to Saint-Louis.

I am not aware of any planning in this regard, whether at the level of the state or federal government, and I confirmed it in conversation with the governors' office today, said Spencer. I am confident, given my constructive working relationships with the governor, that if there was planning, we would be informed in advance. My office and the governors' office were and continue to stay in touch on the issue.

The mayor continued by saying that the crime is undoubtedly too high in the city, but that the improvements have been made and a positive trend continues, in particular that our police service responds to the republican governor Mike Kehoe.

Union Pacific published a statement on comments on Friday.

CEO Jim Vena was honored to meet President Trump at the Oval Office, a special place for America with a longtime story. They explained how the creation of an American transcontinental rail is a victory for American competition, consumers and unionized workers whose jobs will be protected when the merger is approved; Allow the railways to grow and remove more trucks from the highways funded by taxpayers. They also discussed the security and security of all Americans and which we regularly collaborate with communities to ensure the safety of our employees and customers.

Friday in St. Louis, First Alert 4 received a mixed reaction during the floor with people of the city.

Some welcome the idea.

IM Support. IM for that. Following the law, we could certainly use it, said Matt Benoist.

Benoist said he could see the presence of troops serving as deterrence and crime reduction.

I mean, it would help the police, and I think people would return, in the city if there is not as much crime. This is why many people do not come to town, it is because of the crime, he said.

Others, however, do not see it as a positive.

I don't think it's a good idea because I think it will get a lot of people angry and uncomfortable. I mean, with all the shootings that already occur, I have the impression that he only kicked a nest of wasps, said Jessica Ambrose.

People are very frustrated and upset, and I can identify with this for very personal reasons which are somewhat similar. As president, I think it is wise to be always ready because you never know, whether you have voted for him or not, it is his work to protect citizens of the United States. Have this as an option and be ready to deploy, absolutely. Compared to fear, I have the impression that that's what he would do. Inciting fear and provoking the anxiety and dissatisfaction of people who are already in advance, said Georganna Ekpo.

This occurs while violent crimes in the city maintain a downward trend, according to data from the Saint-Louis police service. Until the end of August, there was a decrease of 17% from one year to the next. Since 2021, its decrease of 33%. This includes murders, assaults and theft.

But Spencer said that the city still needed federal assistance linked to the May 16 tornado in North City.

Saint-Louis absolutely needs that President Trumps will help direct a great story of American return for our city and the Missouri by bringing the US Army Corps of Engineers as soon as possible to assume the massive task of removing the tornado debris, said Spencer. Tens of thousands of Saint-Louisans have been seriously affected by the tornado of width of the mile, and the elimination of debris is essential to meet the housing and safety needs of our communities.

The mayor said that the demand of cities for this aid remains with FEMA and that the city wanted President Trump to help advance this request.

This is an area where a resident said that the city could use more federal aid.

Ekpo said that I am a personal victim of the May 16 tornado, always trying to determine whether I have a right through fema or not. Huge delay with that. Destroyed car.

President Trump sent the national guard troops to Washington, DC last month in a repression against crime and in what he called a beatification mission. He also sent troops to Los Angeles this summer in the midst of protests against ice there.

