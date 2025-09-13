Very good different schools with Sri Mulyani





RI 7th President Joko Widodo. Metrotvnews.com/triawati

Jakarta: The change of Minister of Finance (Menkeu) of Sri Mulyani Indrawati in Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa has become the public projector. The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), responded positively to the decision and called Purbaya as a good figure he had known. GOOD. I know well with Mr. Purbaya, very well, said Jokowi, quoted on Saturday September 13, 2025. Jokowi said Purbaya had a different economic school from his predecessor, Sri Mlyani. “The school is indeed different from Ms. Sri Mulyani,” he continued. However, he considered the entrance to Purbaya able to restore market optimism. This can be seen from the composite shares (CSPI) course index which is rebounded again and the exchange rate of the Roupie which had been weakened but is strengthening after the inauguration. Yes, of course, if the market receives, it means that investors believe. The money flow will return to our country, added Jokowi. Previously, after being inaugurated by President Prabowo suffered on Monday September 8, 2025, Purbaya stressed that he would maximize public spending. According to him, the economic slowdown in the third quarter of 2025 was influenced by the slow achievement of public spending. The Minister of Finance will support the entire acceleration program as much as possible. I want later at the end of the year (2025), all the money we may have used effectively. Thus, there will be no money remaining excessive (the rest of the budget / SAL) as before, “said Purbaya. RP200 Billions of injection in Himbara Bank The rapid stage of Purbaya can be seen from its policy to give an RP injection. 200 billions in the fifth bank Public companies who are members of Himbara (Association of Banks based on the State), namely the Mandiri, BRI, BNI, BTN and the Indonesian Sharia Bank (BSI) This JUMBO fund aims to strengthen bank liquidity, to maintain the stability of the financial system and to ensure that the distribution of credit to the real sector is continuing. Policy should also be able to encourage people's purchasing power, support MPMs and maintain the momentum of economic growth in the world of global uncertainty.

