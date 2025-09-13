Friday, the mayor of Istanbul Ekrem Imamoglu said on Friday The Turkish authorities would even deny the existence of the north of Cyprus in order to be able to revoke its baccalaureate.

He spoke before the Silivri prison court, which was located west of the province of Istanbul, during the first hearing of a trial for accusations of counterfeit document with which he faced with the baccalaureate he obtained from the University of Istanbul, which was revoked earlier this year.

This degree had been dismissed that KyreniaWhat turkeys of Higher Education (Yok) have deemed that he was not adequately recognized so that he could be transferred later to Istanbul.

He was then arrested the next day as part of the Turkish police investigations on the alleged illegal attribution of tenders, rigging, fraud and corruption.

His arrest sparked manifestations across TurkeyWith Turkish nationals living in Cyprus also in the streets.

Friday, he arrived in court to shake his fist and called on his supporters to continue the fight, before a judge told Imamoglu that he would have been transferred to the University of Istanbul of a university which was not recognized by Yok using forged documents.

In response, he said, I was 18 years old at the time, I really wonder how I supposed to do thatWith a back and forth between him and the pursuing court.

At one point, he told the court that These accusations were not written by a prosecutor, but by the person I will beat in the next electionsIn reference to the Turkish oppositions believing that the arrest of Imamoglus was a political act undertaken by the president of the country Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

He then described his arrest as a coup d'etat, before adding, I won four elections against him, and I will also win the fifth, in reference to the elections of the mayor of Beylikduzu 2014, the two elections of mayor of Istanbul 2019, the first.

He then proposed the possibility of explaining his position in more detail, superimposing his defense with sarcasm.

It was clear when I was 18 that I would become president. Foreigners bought a university in Cyprus, took me and brought me here With their collaborators in Yok and the University of Istanbul. It is the level of absurdity in this indictment. They would even say that the TRNC does not exist to be able to dismiss my diplomahe said.

Dossier photo: the American University of Girne in Kyrenia

He added that I did not steal, I did not cheat, I did not commit any false, and I did not sell the country piece by piece like a bad real estate agent, before saying that while he was in Cyprus, he had seen an announcement offer the possibility of transferring to the University of Istanbul.

I answered the requirements, I applied, I was accepted, I studied and I got my diploma. What is exactly my crime here?

He referred to his time by playing football as a goalkeeper of the Turkish Cypriot football club Turk Ocagi Limasol, before talking about the University of Kyrenia.

This university was based on [late Turkish Cypriot leader] Denktash's suggestion. They insult the TRNC to revoke my diploma. Do you not have respect for Necmettin Erbakan or Bulent Ecevit? He asked.

Ecevit was the Turkish Prime Minister and Erbakan his deputy in 1974, when Turkey launched its invasion of Cyprus.

He stressed that he had built a memorial in Denktash in Beylikduzu, and said, I am in love with Cyprus, by the wayBefore the hearing was finished.

Ekrem Imamoglu (upper row, second right) during his stay in Turk Ocagi Limasol

Imamoglu has been in detention since March and was sentenced in July to 20 months in prison to insult and threatened the chief prosecutor of Istanbul, Akin Gurlek.

He had accused Gurlek in January of having targeted opposition political figures thanks to political motivation surveys.

A few days after his arrest, his party Le CHP officially appointed him to be his candidate for Turkeys Next Presidential Election, which must take place before June 2028, andfor which it is a requirement for all candidates to have at least one baccalaureate.

CHP chief Ozgur Ozel later said that Cyprus status was a key element in an agreement negotiated by Erdogan and the President of the United States, Trumpo, allow the arrest of the Imamoglu, and at the time qualified the arrest of Imamoglus as a staged state by Erdogan.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan received authorization from the Trump's March 19 coup. The coup d'etat on March 19 was made with the support of the United States.After the coup d'etat on March 19, the Cyprus affair was abandonedin exchange for [the US] Staying silent on the coup d'etat on March 19, he said.