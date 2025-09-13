PM Modi in Manipur Live: After Churachandpur, PM interacts with people displaced to violence in Imphal





The governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Saturday September 13, 2025) urged the people of Churachandpur not to authorize the illegal regulations of people beyond borders, saying that the government was determined to take effective measures to meet this challenge. Addressing a public meeting in Churachandpur, from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth 7,300 crosses, Mr. Bhalla said he was convinced that Manipur will emerge more resilient, united and prosperous. We cannot allow our land to be emptyed by people beyond borders. The state and the center are determined to take effective measures to meet this challenge, he said. Mr. Bhalla said that a three -phase resettlement plan had been formulated to rehabilitate people inappropriate by state ethnic violence. A three -phase reinstallation plan for PDI (people displaced internally) was taken to settle them as soon as possible. Additional security personnel and QRT have been deployed to strengthen security and stability. PM Modi is your Light of Hope, he said. The governor said that Churachandpur was not only a geographical place but a land of rich cultural diversity and resilience. The emphasis on connectivity, infrastructure, education and health care has brought hope and new opportunities to our young people. Today, while we are impatiently awaiting, we also recognize the challenges we face, the challenges of peace, development and confidence, he added. Mr. Bhalla said that the development of the most remote corner of the country is the cornerstone of the vision of Viksit Bharat or developed India. It is time to cure and look forward to dialogue, understanding and inclusive governance. I am convinced that Manipur will emerge more resilient, more united and prosperous. We must all help bring peace to our society, he said. The Churachandpur district was the absolute priority of the state. Being a border district, the government undertakes to provide connectivity and essential infrastructure, he said. – PTI

