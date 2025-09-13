Politics
Autocrats and technological technologies want to live forever. Here is how dark this future could be | Hanna Thomas Uose
I was in bed scrolling on my phone when I read the title: Hot Mic catheter XI and Putin discussing organ transplants and immortality. It took me a long time to fall asleep after that. Not yetI thought. I am proud of my foreknowledge, but I was not ready for the future that I had imagined arriving so early.
Since 2017, I think of the implications of research on longevity, sketching the possible assets of changes in society, complications and subcultures. This year, I published the result of my thought experience, Who wants to live foreverA speculative literary novel. He follows Yuki and Sam, a couple at a crossroads at the same time as a new medication, called Yareta, which extends the 200 -year human life and preserves that young people become available. Sam takes it, Yuki does not do it, and the novel follows the fallout while the world changes around them. The story ends in 2039. Naively, considering that the billions are paid into research on longevity by tastes Peter Thiel,, Jeff Bezos And Bryan Johnson (Subject of this documentary year Netflix Date Die), I thought it was how long it could take to my fiction to become reality.
But bros and tech autocrats evolve much faster, which makes the question of the prolonged lifespan more urgent. As the science fiction writer William Gibson said: the future is already here, he is simply distributed.
I am not immune to the siren call of a longer life. An elder millennium, I am obsessed with my LED mask and my Trello board, and the implacable walking times always in my mind. My novel is told from the point of view of five characters who have contrasting opinions on immortality, and I feel for everyone. But with regard to authoritarian leaders living forever, I am unequivocal: this is a nightmarish perspective. Especially when one of them Vladimir Putin would have bloody Siberian deer woods for its alleged anti-aging properties. There is something horrible about these leaders wishing to accumulate time, to train life, when their regimes shorte the lives of those in Ukraine and myanmar by military action and intervention. Our political leaders should be those who regulate this new technology, without rushing to participate. Has one of them think about societal consequences? Fortunately, I have it.
This technology, upon its arrival, will not be available for everyone. Inevitably, it will be prohibitive for all except the richest. We look at which take place now with drugs like Ozempic: those who have the money and the inclination fall from the hundreds per month while others turn to the black market, often finding themselves in A&E, vomit blood.
StatisticallyIn the United Kingdom, the richest white men are the oldest who live in London and Southeast. What will be the consequences of training such a demography to remain disproportionately, so to speak, blocking opportunities for others around them and for the young generations to come? In my novel, a character called Maya feels pushed to take Yareta to advance in her career without the additional time, she could never be promoted. Even Elon Musk, who in 2022 claimed to have downloaded his cloud braincould see this, saying: If you live foreverWe could become a very ossified society where new ideas cannot succeed. (Last year, he announced that he prefers to be dead than to live at 100 relief for all of us.)
This disparity is of course nothing new. In England, there is already a 19 -year -old gap In a healthy life expectancy between the most and less rich areas. A drug like Yareta would only expand it more. In my fiction, this division leads to a new area of emerging employment with a subclass of aiders who assume risky work that those of Yareta no longer want to do, such as driving, the manipulation of knives and the climbing of ladders. Since no drug can eliminate the risk of accidental death, an intensive culture of health and safety sets in, leading to rich keys carrying helmets and neck acoces as they live, wrapped like ming vases while aid serves as a renewable source of work, each a living butterfly for a brief period of time.
It's just to work. The social order itself will be shaken. Dating applications that filter for users on medication. Parents the same age as their children. Overpopulation or child allowance. Tented relationships as a partner is aging while the other does not do it (as with Peter Pan and Wendy Darling, or Buffy and Angel, this dynamic is difficult to maintain). The romance has always carried a tacit time limit: forever, it is significant because our lives are not. In my imagined world, marriage gives way to the seven ceremony: renewed wishes or thrown every seven years.
Personally, I can't wait to age to meet my elderly face and accumulate more wisdom than I hope to transmit. And then if I am very lucky and I lived until ripe old age, I can't wait to let everything go. Who would like to be Jeff Bezos, presiding over an empire of cardboard boxes for eternity? I prefer to be a butterfly that gives way to those who do not come.
The words of the poet Joseph Fasano continue to ring around my head of a recently published poem: Rule, children will survive you. Hopefully he is right.
