





File photo. A few days after Chevron and Helleniq Energy expressed their interest in exploration in the south of Crete and in the midst of tensions on Greece-Cyprus Power Links, the Turkish Minister of Foreign Affairs Hakan Fidan underlined the respect for the sovereign rights of Ankaras and international law in all Mediterranean activities. Speaking alongside the Tajani Tajani Tajani Tajani Foreign Minister of Foreign Affairs, Fidan said the Mediterranean is essential for Europe's energy security and connectivity, calling for coordination in maritime courts. He congratulated the sensitivity of Italys to Turkish concerns and highlighted growing defense ties, citing the acquisition of Baykars of Piaggio Aerospace, cooperation with Leonardo and progress on the purchase of Eurofighter. Italy is looking for a strategic partnership with Turkey, with prospects for co -production of unmanned systems. Analysts noted that Romas 'position ignores Athens' objections and the signals of narrower Turkish-Italian cooperation in Libya. Fidan also reacted to the Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis as comments on EU defense loans and calls to raise the Casus Belli turkeys, saying that these declarations are not necessary given the current stability of the Aegean. Tajani called Turkey an important strategic partner. Ankara hopes for the momentum after a meeting planned between Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the high -level high -level cooperation council. Meanwhile, Turkish officials expressed their satisfaction with the current situation between Nicosia and Athens concerning the power link.

