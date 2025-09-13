Lisa Cook Bank Docs seems to contradict the allegations of mortgage fraud





The governor of the federal reserve, Lisa Cook, said in financial forms that her Atlanta property would be used as a holiday home and not her main residence, according to documents obtained by NBC News which seem to undermine allegations of mortgage fraud by the Trump administration.

The director of the federal agency on the financing of housing, Bill Pulte, and President Donald Trump, who moved to Fire Cook, accused the member of the board of directors of the Central Bank of passing the property as the main residence for financial purposes. Cook has repeatedly denied the allegation and the administration officials have not provided final evidence in support of their complaints.

A summary of staff loan from the staff of the Federal Credit Bank Staff in May 2021 reads as follows: Use of property: Holiday Home. In addition, the public archives of the County of Fulton, in Georgia, examined by NBC News show that no tax exemption available for a primary residence has been requested by Cook.

A second document obtained by NBC News, Cooks Questionnaire for National Security Positions, “which was submitted to the Biden administration at the end of 2021 and later the Senate, lists a question that can be read: please list all your interests in real estate, including additional houses, holiday homes, rental properties and interest in trustees which may contain additional houses.

Cook replied by writing the 2nd house, followed by the address of the property of Atlanta.

The FHFA and the White House did not respond to requests for comments Friday evening on the documents, which were reported for the first time by Reuters.

The Cooks legal team refused to comment.

Pulte, in a criminal referral to the Attorney General Pam Bondi last month, wrote that “it seems that a person, Ms. Lisa Dell Cook, falsified banking documents and goods to acquire more favorable loan conditions, such as mortgage fraud under the criminal statue.

Trump then announced on Truth Social that he suppressed Cook from his role at the Central Bank the first time that a president tried to dismiss a senior Fed official.

On Tuesday, a federal judge temporarily blocked the end of Cook. The Trump administration appealed two days later and requests a decision before the Fed enhancement committee begins its next meeting on Tuesday. Cook has a permanent vote on this committee.

Pulte also said in recent interviews and in social networks publications that Cook “had made false statements on her mortgages to the federal government when she was governor.”

The National Security Questionnaire of Cooks was filed with the Biden administration in December 2021. Cook joined the Fed after being confirmed by the Senate in May 2022.

In a recent legal file, cooks' lawyers wrote that it had never committed mortgage fraud.

The federal reserve said it would respect the outcome of continuous legal affairs of cooks.

