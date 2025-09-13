Who are looking for me, let me be independent









Solo – The 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) who is also the father of the Vice-President of the Republic of Indonesia, Gibran Rakabum Rakabum, said the reason for the first time he sent his youngest son abroad. Jokowi said he used to find a Gibran school to live independently. Jokowi stressed that Gibran attended school at the Orchid Park Second School in Singapore. He mentioned that Gibran was in high school at the school at school there. “Yes, at the Orchid Park Secondary School,” Jokowi told Solo on Friday (9/9/2025). Scroll to continue with content Jokowi said he knew school very well. “Oh, who looked for me, so I understand, who found me,” he said. “(Why choose schools abroad?) Let me be independent,” continued Jokowi. Previously, reported Detik NewsA resident by the name of Subhan filed a civil prosecution against the vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kpu Ri. The trial was linked to the affairs of a secondary school diploma held according to the law in Indonesia. The inaugural trial of the trial took place on Monday at the District Court of Jakarta Central. The trial is recorded with the case number: 583 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST which was judged by the president of the panel of judges Budi Prayitno with members of Abdul Latip and Arlen Veronica. The applicant asked the Panel of the judges to declare that Gibran was not valid being vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia for the period 2024-2029. The plaintiff assessed that Gibran had never suffered a secondary school / equivalent organized according to the law of the Republic of Indonesia, so he did not meet the requirements of the registration of vice-presidential candidates during the last presidential election. Jokowi's response to Gibran high school diploma was continued Jokowi responded with casually the trial. He joked, if his diploma and Gibran were questioned, the possibility of the diploma of his grandchildren in Gibran, Jan Ethe Srinarendra, would also be questioned. “The Jokowi diploma was exposed, the Gibran diploma was discussed later until the JOL Ethes diploma exhibition,” said Jokowi, laughing, Friday (9/9/2025). Despite this, Jokowi stressed that his party would follow the existing legal process. It will also serve all the proceedings brought. “Yes, but regardless of the existing legal process, yes. We are all used,” he said. (dil / dil)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.detik.com/jateng/berita/d-8110123/jokowi-soal-gibran-sekolah-di-luar-negeri-yang-nyariin-saya-biar-mandiri The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos