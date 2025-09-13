



At least 42 people were killed in LaboDerie, about 40 kilometers north of Port Prince, hates, during a bloody attack perpetrated by vivanm armed coalicine. The information was confirmed this Friday by the local authority, Baptiste Joseph Louis, who specified that the event had taken place on Thursday. The attackers returned to LaboDerie to perpetrate the murder after the altercations were pushed by the polyics and the local brigades, added Joseph Louis. The body was abandoned there, some devoured by dogs, while many survivors fled. The collective NGO DFENSEURS PLUS denounced this Friday, after the massacre, a new wave of fatal violence and claimed the responsibility of the State. The organization expressed its deep concern for the massacres perpetrated against civilians. On September 11, 2025, in the commune of Cabaret, around forty people were executed in retaliation for the death of the group’s owner, Vladimir, and other members of their group, who died during a confrontation with the police on September 7, added the entity. The organization stressed that the massacre was not the only altercation that occurred on Thursday. The attackers also set fire to several houses and other active people from the inhabitants of this city. These executions, committed without discernment, reflect a logical revenge of Brbara against a defenseless population and tolerated by the authorities of the State, reported. The Defenders Plus have pointed out the observation of an alarming propagation of violence in several regions of the PAS, in particular in the departments of the West, the Artibonite and the Center. In the low artibonite, the bands intensified their attacks to control roads and communications. Since the beginning of 2025, the ministry of the center has recorded an increase in the MS of 100% of the number of internal displaced people following violence in the municipalities of Mirebalais and has brought Deau, according to collective data. The Metropolitan Regin of Port Prince Contine as the epicenter of terror, marked by kidnappings, summary executions and other forms of violence against the civilian population, taking into account the indifference of the state authorities. The population lives in a state of constant fear, with restricted access to health, food, education and transport in areas controlled by armed groups, defenders have reported. The Labadrie tragedy illustrates the violence fueled by impunity and the absence of the state. Hait needs an urgent and coordinated national and international response to stop the violence of armed groups. On Thursday, the secretary general of the Organization of American States (OEA), Albert Ramdin, underlined the unit demonstrated by the 32 member states after having supported a renewed security mission for HAIT which replaces the current presence, whose mandate has overcome on October. This demonstrates solidarity and hemisphric unit, and for M, it is particularly important because I always expected that this organization could be precious, working together, Ramdin said at a press conference.

