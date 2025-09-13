Scientists retrace 80 years of pollution history in the Marmara Sea





RResearchers who study the Marmara Sea have discovered preliminary results pointing towards a significant increase in plastics and metals in recent decades. A team led by technical universities of the Middle East (At the time)) The Institute of Marine Sciences, with partners from Akdeniz University, Ege University and Recep Tayyip Erdogan University, analyzes sediment samples to rebuild the history of pollution of the seas. The project is funded by Trkiyes Scientific and Technological Research Council (Tubitak) as part of its program 1001. In partnership with the Middle East Technical University Institute of Marine Sciences, Akdeniz University, Ege University and Recep Tayyip Erdogan University, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Trkiye leads a project to study the history of pollution of the Marmara Sea, September 11, 2025. (AA Photo) Sediments like sea archives Professor Mustafa Yucel, deputy director of the Metus Institute of Marine Sciences, explained that the seabed acts as an archive, holding layers of equipment that preserve traces of environmental change. According to him, the sediments that many see as simple mud can reveal the ecological history of a region when it is properly sampled. In a semi-fermed basin like the Marmara Sea, these deposits also reflect the impact of industrialization and urban growth in the surroundings. Using a ship named Bilim-2, the researchers collected basic samples up to 50 centimeters long from 20 different sites on the seabed. These nuclei, torn in sections with one centimeter, allow scientists to examine the layer of pollution by layer, going up to 70 to 80 years. In partnership with the Middle East Technical University Institute of Marine Sciences, Akdeniz University, Ege University and Recep Tayyip Erdogan University, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Trkiye leads a project to study the history of pollution of the Marmara Sea, September 11, 2025. (AA Photo) Plastics and metals increasing Yucel noted that the most recent layers contain striking increases in plastics and metals. We found that cadmium and zinc, which are among the main pollutants, have become more concentrated in the upper layers, he said. Organic carbon levels, another indicator of contamination, also seem to be higher near the surface. In addition to the chemical measures carried out at the Metu, the project involves several lines of analysis: dating methods using cesium and lead at Ege University, microplastic detection at Akdeniz University and the identification of polymers at Recep Tayyip Erdogan University. Together, these efforts will provide a complete image of the history of pollution of the seas. In partnership with the Middle East Technical University Institute of Marine Sciences, Akdeniz University, Ege University and Recep Tayyip Erdogan University, the Scientific and Technological Research Council of Trkiye leads a project to study the history of pollution of the Marmara Sea, September 11, 2025. (AA Photo) A first for Trkiye Yucel stressed that this approach will provide unprecedented data for Trkiye. By combining the amount of pollution found in nuclei with information on sedimentation rates, researchers aim to calculate the amount of contamination input into the entire Marmara basin over time. This will also help identify the factors stimulating plastic pollution at different periods. The results reveal how the problem has evolved, and with this knowledge, we can make projections of what the future can contain in different scenarios, explained Yucel. He added that these forecasts could be crucial to shape strategies to reduce pollution, guide international regulations and assess the efficiency of waste management and public awareness initiatives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.turkiyetoday.com/lifestyle/scientists-trace-80-years-of-pollution-history-in-marmara-sea-3206855 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos