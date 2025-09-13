Targeted abroad and avoided at home: Chinese students abroad caught in limbo











Hong Kong

For Chinese students, a diploma from an American university was formerly considered a golden ticket for coveted jobs at home. But many now note that geopolitics dull their ambitions.

The threat of Trump's administrations of visa cancellations then exceeded after a telephone call between the American president and Chinese chief Xi Jinping in early June, has already aggravated swirling uncertainty for Chinese students in the United States.

And at home, some graduates find that their experience abroad increases red flags with employers, who are increasingly cast a suspicious eye on graduates trained in foreign universities around the world.

With their parents in the heavy bill, some Chinese students ask if the study abroad is now worth it, especially when the national job market seems to promote local talents.

Barry Lian, a graduate of 24-year-old master's degree in southeast China who spent three years studying in the United States, dreamed of working in Wall Street until his student visa was suddenly revoked last July.

Lian, who studied economic statistics in a Chinese university, has lost his visa under a ban inherited from President Donald Trumps first quarter, who actually denies American visas for Chinese students and university researchers who are linked to the Chinese army.

The move failed Lian in China during his summer internship, forcing him to dive into the breed of the rats of the national job market.

None of his 70 -year -old candidates for banks and financial companies supported by the State won him a role, most of them not even passing the initial projections of CV, noted Lian.

There is probably political sensitivities at stake, he said, asking CNN not to disclose which Chinese university he studied because of the subject's sensitivities.

Lian thinks that his experience in the United States has hampered his entry into the public sector and has applied into an unexpected private company.

Being taken in the dispute between the two countries has just left you helpless, said Lian, whose hunting at work finally paid in March with an offer from a private investment company in Shanghai.

The Chinese labor market in the private and public sectors does not specifically pass graduates from the United States, but a wider group of holders of foreign diplomas, even if they choose more and more to return.

Since Xi took office in 2013, the annual number of returnees abroad has been constantly increasing about 350,000 to 580,000 in 2019, before exceeding 1 million in 2021, according to data from the Ministry of Education and the Center for China and Globalization, a group of reflection based in Beijing.

But not all Chinese companies have given them an exciting reception at a moment of intense nationalism and suspicion of national security under XI.

At the end of April, Dong Mingzhu, president of the giant of Chinas household appliances, Gree Electric, told a meeting of shareholders that the company would never use returnees because there could be spies among them a comment criticized on social networks and state media To stigmatize and stereotyper the return cohort.

The suspicion of espionage that a paranoia generally found in the companies supported by the State is particularly shocking from an eminent private entrepreneur. And this adds the insult to the injury of Chinese graduates abroad like Lian, who say they are already feeling unwelcome in the public sector of China.

Since 2023, several provinces, including undoubtedly the most liberal Guangdong in south-eastern China and big cities like Beijing, have prohibited holders of foreign diplomas from registering for the Xuandiaosheng program, on a government recruitment initiative which selects elite graduates for preparations as future senior executives for the government and the communist party.

In the same year, almost half of all Chinese students abroad sought to enter into companies or government bodies on states or organ places offering iron rice jobs, coveted for their perceived security in a spraying economy according to a Annual report Co-published by Chinese Global Youth Summit and Liepin, a large online recruitment platform in China.

The public sector becomes less welcoming for graduates abroad, said Alfred Wu, an associate professor at Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy at the National University of Singapore. He highlighted generalized national security problems as a key engine.

Wu explained that a paranoia climate surrounding espionage has become a social norm in China, largely thanks to a campaign on social networks of the Ministry of State Security (MSS), a powerful Civil Espionage Agency in Chinas, which regularly says to citizens that foreign spies are everywhere.

Graduates abroad, in particular, have long been considered by the MSS as objectives that are easy to recruit by foreign spy agencies, state media said.

A recent series of propaganda videos published by the authorities' social media account includes A This details how a Chinese was attracted to a foreign spy during his doctoral studies abroad and ended up helping them to bring together classified national secrets.

For some Chinese employers, the hiring of national graduates means not only less security concerns that they are also less expensive and better suited to local culture and market.

Yuan Xin, career development consultant in Shanghai, said that some Chinese companies prefer more profitable domestic students perceived as a stronger work ethics and a better understanding of the local market.

From what we have seen, most of the students who come back after a year -round master's program have no solid study skills and their work skills are like that, said Yuan, arguing that the screening mechanism for third national cycle programs is more rigorous than those used abroad.

In China, students must take a highly competitive third cycle national exam, then study for at least two years before winning a master's degree.

Holders of masters have long dominated the landscape of returnees, representing almost 80% of all returnees last year, according to an annual survey by Zhilian Zhaopin, a leading recruitment platform in China.

Yuan said that graduates from Western countries, where the balance between professional and private life is highly appreciated, may not correspond to the culture of the domestic workplace, where 996 schedules from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., six days a week are common.

The general belief that graduates abroad are not as committed or capable as premises strikes Ezio Duan as stereotype, which, according to him, had a real impact on his job search last October.

Duan studied communication in the United States for its baccalaureate and masters, and said that it had only landed three offers of around 400 official job applications. Similar complaints concerning the generation on over-generation are widely shared by other third cycle returned online.

Duan, who studied in the United States for five years and focuses on private companies in China, considers the generalized pressure of long hours of work at home as a real problem. However, Lian, who was open to work in state-supported societies after a three-year stay in the United States, said he would not be very resistant to the culture of the workplace at his home.

But even the most workers from Overseas Chinese Graduates can have trouble overcoming the change of attitudes among domestic employers.

Wu, a scholar in Chinese public policy, says that employers have become more reluctant to hire graduates abroad such as Duan and Lian by virtue of inward policies.

(XI) aims to build a relatively closed system because there is a major story which it considers a rivalry of the USA-States, said Wu.

WU said that the interior trend has become clearer for the public since 2018, when XI has abandoned presidential term ceilings, and since it has strengthened self-sufficiency and domestic security in the midst of a trade in China-States.

The emphasis on internal stability and control has, in many ways, have priority on previous commitments in reform and openness, said WU, noting that foreign students are a key embodiment of the opening policy of the doors of China.

These advantages that we thought we had six years ago completely eroded in recent years, said Duan, a graduate of communications.

This is something I really didn't expect.