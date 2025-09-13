Jokowi will soon meet Budi Arie who was struck by a reshuffle of the cabinet





Solo, kompas.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo said that he would soon meet the president of Pro Jokowi Volunteers (Projo), Budi Arie Setiadi, after being withdrawn from the post of Minister of Cooperatives. “Not yet found. Perhaps in the near future, but has not been found,” Jokowi told Solo, Central Java, Friday (9/9/2025). Jokowi said that withdrawn from the head of his volunteer from the cabinet was the prerogative of President Prabowo Suubianto. “It is the authority of the president, the prerogative right of the president. I cannot comment. It is a prerogative,” he said. Read also: 4 former children dictated by Prabowo, Jokowi: Renometer Cabinet The prerogative rights of the president Mentioned if there had been a prabowo advice concerning the reshuffle, Jokowi denied. “No, there is no (request for suggestions),” said the former mayor of Solo. Budi Arie has already been removed from the position of Menkop through the reshuffle of the Red and White Cabinet led by President Prabowo on Monday (9/9/2025). His post was replaced by the politician of the Gerindra party, Ferry Juliantono. Budi Arie also expressed her gratitude for the confidence given to him. Read also: The expectations of economists concerning the continuation of the red and white kopdes after the Juliantono ferry replaced Budi Arie He said that the reshuffle was the authority of the president and hoped that the struggle to build cooperatives would continue. “I am very grateful and proud to have trusted to be part of the Administration of President Prabowo Suubianto. With all the energy, the heart and the spirits, we fight together in the era of the rise of cooperatives which, I believe, will be the dorsal spine of the popular economy,” said Budi Arie, Tuesday (9/2025). “For me, each stage taken by the president is still based on the interests of the people and the Indonesian people,” he continued. Read also: Response from the firm's reshuffle, Jokowi: Pak Purbaya Mahzab is different from Sri Mulyani In addition to the Minister of Cooperatives, President Prabowo also replaced the Minister of Finance of Sri Mlyani in Purbaya Yudhi Sadewa and the Minister of Protection of Indonesian migrant workers from Abdul Kadir Karding in Mukhtarudin. The position of the Minister of Coordination of Policy and Security, previously occupied by Budi Gunawan and Menpora, previously owned by Dito Ariotedjo, is still empty. The two substitutes have not been announced. (Author: Labib Zamani)

When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2025/09/12/185029278/jokowi-akan-segera-bertemu-budi-arie-yang-kena-reshuffle-kabinet The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos