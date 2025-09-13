IP25089 | Is an American rapprochement on the cards?

Main to remember

President Donald prevails over the unconventional approach to diplomacy can still offer unexpected results on the road.

An American-china rapproche will only occur if the two countries align their interests.

It is the responsibility of political interlocutors and public intellectuals of the two countries to provide a faithful interpretation of the circumstances and the reality of what is happening around them.

COMMENT

During the 1972 historic meeting between American President Richard Nixon and President Mao Zedong, Mao would have joked, telling Nixon that I had voted for you during your last elections. Laughing, Nixon said, you voted for the least of the two evils, to which Mao replied, I like right -handers, I am relatively happy when these people on the right come to power.

These statements by the two leaders reveal a very pragmatic approach to international policy in which the two have seen the need to work with each other to pursue common objectives even if their country was ideologically divided. Mao recognized that Nixon, a leading anti -Communist figure, was willing to engage in a strategic change, which he liked. More above all, the change allowed Mao to immediately transform the image of the United States of that of an enemy into a friend (given the hostility of the two countries towards the Soviet Union) while ensuring that the ideological basis of Chinese communism has remained intact. Likewise, the representation of Nixons of the outgoing Democratic Vice-President which he defeated during the presidential election (Hubert Humphrey) as the largest of two evils has provided an unconventional perch from which forging the improbable partnership he made between a republican president and a communist leader.

Unconventional but effective

More than five decades, it seems that the leaders of the two countries take a page of the same manual.

President Donald prevails over the unconventional approach to American foreign policy is highlighted by his self -proclaimed ability to conclude agreements. Of his day of liberation global tariffs and Bombing of Iranian nuclear installations has Meeting with Russian President Vladimir PutinBarely a day passes without Trump launching forward, left and center of American politics in national and international spheres. While many have questioned the somewhat unpredictable and eccentric approach that Trump that Trump complained, few would complain that he had not been effective until now in the purchase of what he thinks is the best for America (whether others agree or not is a separate affair).

By throwing his democratic predecessors (Joe Biden and Barack Obama) as weak and ineffective to brake the attack on Russia, Trump has placed himself in a position where he is able to frame everything he does as a strong and muscular response to Putin (once again, there will be those who will not disagree). Likewise, in American-Chinese relations, Trump launches like the one in charge. Perhaps aware of the style of politics of the strong man practiced in Beijing, Trump frequently praises his personal relationship with President Xi Jinping an unorthodox style with which finding common ground with his Chinese counterpart. How these movements with Putin and Xi would take place in the long term, remains to be seen and can still give unexpected results somewhere on the road.

Is the rapprochement on the cards?

That said, little would place their bets at a rapid end to the icy atmosphere that has characterized the relationship between Washington and Beijing for the last decade, and a return to a more cooperative posture. Indeed, the fundamental differences continue to dog from the bilateral relationship.In simple terms, China considers the United States as wanting to contain its ascent and its claim to legitimate development and prosperity while the United States considers China as wanting to challenge its international (and regional) primacy.Such a mentality results from a decade of negative stories on each other, and undoubtedly amplified by the coronavirus pandemic (which, according to Trump, derailed its presidency in 2020) led to a spiral cycle of suspicion and distrust where each party sees the other as being responsible for the problems with which it is confronted. In other words, so that the rapprochement takes place, more than a simple political staging of Trump or XI, moreover is necessary.

First, the two countries should identify a common objective to which they are ready to work. Covid-19 provided an excellent opportunity to cooperate, which was unfortunately lost as the two countries negotiated the beards on the origins of the coronavirus And ended up becoming even further from each other. Conflicts in Europe and the Middle East also highlighted the ideological divisions inherent in visions of the world of the two countries, which are probably not easily sanded. These differences are now spreading in the fields of technology and artificial intelligence while each country seeks to achieve domination over the other.

Second, the two countries should decide what they are in competition for. This may seem counter-intuitive because competition is often associated with tensions and political instability. But as any experienced athlete knew this, competition is an integral part of the improvement of its own performances by comparing its capacity with others as long as the rules of the competition are respected. This is where it becomes difficult because it is not clear if Washington and Beijing are in competition for the same price or even linked by the same rules. Take the Taiwan problem as an example. The two countries consider Taiwan as an important price in their geopolitical competition, but for various reasons. Recent American leaders for American allies to express a stronger commitment to Taiwan are somewhat ironic since the United States itself continues to emphasize strategic ambiguity in its Taiwan policy. On the other hand, Chinese intransigence that Taiwan is an internal problem is dishonest given the connection of Taiwan to the outside world and the fact that any conflict on Taiwan would have training effects in the rest of the world. In other words, while theissueof the sovereignty of the Taiwans can be an internal affair, theimplicationswho governs Taiwan is an international affair.

Finally, many will also depend on the capacity of American and Chinese leaders to ensure that any agreement (or transactions) now concluded is maintained in the future, far beyond their respective administrations. In other words, it is one thing to conclude a big deal, but another to ensure that such a case is not just a short -term spectacle, but prevails with its longer term value.

As mentioned earlier, Trumps addicted to the unpredictable and sometimes spectacular made the practice of diplomatic game a more uncertain game. Regarding the American Americas policy in China, some have even suggested that Trump himself makes all key decisions. In the same vein, Xis Stranghehold on Chinese politics, to some extent, made institutional arrangements more complicated. For example, the Sand of generals of the Peoples Liberation Army And Repeating high level of diplomats like Qin Gang and Liu Jianchao have made it more difficult to maintain institutional continuity in the Chinese government. This state of affairs does not increase well for American-Chinese relations, especially if there is a lack of institutional capacity to make decisions taken.

Fine the end game

Given the dynamics of the current relationship between Washington and Beijing, any meeting between Trump and Xi (if this happens) would be at best a partial relaxation of tensions and not a full -fledged rapprochement. That said, a limited commitment is better than nothing at all. The question is then to know what the end of an American-Chinese competition would look like. Based on current evidence, it would seem that the best scenario is an extension of the status quo without breakthroughs or significant misadventures. At the same time, differences in Taiwan and technology have made the preservation of the status quo much more difficult to maintain. Given the precarious situation, there is an urgent need for political interlocutors and public intellectuals on both sides to disseminate a precise representation of geopolitical reality to their leaders in the hope that wiser minds can advise a way to a realistic end of the game.



Benjamin to is a deputy professor in the Chinese program of the Institute for Defense and Strategic Studies, S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies (RSIS).