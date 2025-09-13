Politics
Kim ju ae: Mystery surrounds the daughter of Kim Jong Uns while she enters under the spotlight
The daughter of Kim Jong Uns, supposed to be named Kim Ju Ae, is increasingly considered to be his probable successor, with his recent large -scale journey in China, further cementing her foreground status.
The girl, probably at the start of her adolescence and closely resembling her mother, accompanied her father on what was her first visit to a major gathering of world leaders and her first known trip abroad.
Images of the North Korean state media captured its important presence during the vision of Beijing.
She was seen landing a train directly behind her father and before the Minister of Foreign Affairs Choe his Hui, applauding while the officials of the North Korean embassy bowed.
She also held near him at a meeting with senior officials on his train.
The South Korea espionage agency declared on September 11 that this trip solidified its position as a probable heir from its father.
Depending on the age of 12 or 13, not much else is known publicly. However, her repeated appearances during important events alongside her father intensified speculations that she is treated as the next chief of North Korea.
In a camera briefing for legislators, the national South Korean intelligence service said that Kim Jong One would have brought his daughter to China to help her acquire experience abroad and cement his status as a probable heir, according to the legislator Park Sunwon, who attended the meeting.
The espionage agency cited the coverage of its appearances in China in the television channel and the country newspaper, who target ordinary citizens, according to the legislator Lee Seong Kweun, who was also present in Reunion.
The North Korean state media have never published its name, referring to the respected or most loved child of Kim Jong Un.
The conviction that she is appointed Ju Ae is based on a report by the former NBA champion, Dennis Rodman, in which he remembers having kept the little daughter of Kim Jong Uns during a trip to Pyongyang in 2013.
Her exact age is not confirmed, but South Korean intelligence officials believe that she was born in 2013.
In 2023, the South Korea espionage agency told the legislators that he had assessed Kim Jong Une and his wife RI Sol Ju had also a eldest son and a younger child whose sex is unknown.
Kim Jong one allowed her daughter to be seen in public for the first time during a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile in November 2022. Photos in the state media showed that Kim Ju Ae wearing a white coat and red shoes while looking at a remote arrow missile and walked hand in hand with her father.
His carefully designed appearances have included missile tests, military parades and the launch of a naval destroyer in April.
Kim Jong One recently expanded the public appearances of his daughters beyond military events to include some of his most ambitious economic projects and cultural events, including the opening of a seaside resort in June.
The National Intelligence Service of South Korea published a meticulous evaluation last year that he considers Kim Ju Ae as his father probably, citing a complete analysis of his public activities and the state protocols which were provided to him.
However, some external experts do not agree with this evaluation, citing Kim Jong neither young and nature extremely dominated by the men of the Hierarchy of Power of North Korea.
In his briefing Thursday in Parliament, the National Intelligence Service assessed that Kim has no major health problems and that he has done official schedules in China.
Since its foundation in 1948, North Korea has been successively governed by male members of the father of Kim Kim Kim Jong Il and the grandfather Kim Il Sung. Kim Jong Un inherited power at the end of 2011 on the death of his father.
