



Pakistan Imran Khan Torture: former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibis Legal team have placed urgent calls to the United Nations, alleging serious ill -treatment in Pakistani prisons. The calls were submitted to a UN special rapporteur on torture, Dr. Alice J. Edwards by Imran Khans Sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, and Bushra Bibis's sister, Pti Zulfi Bukhari, confirmed on X.

Imran Khan and Bushra Bibi face politically motivated accusations

Imran Khan has been in prison since August 2023 in a corruption case of 190 million pounds and faces terrorism accusations during May 9, 2023, protests. Bushra Bibi was sentenced earlier this year to seven years in prison. Lawyers representing the couple say that the two cases are politically motivated. The law firm based in the United States Perseus Strategies, representing the couple, said that calls asked the United Nations to investigate their business and oblige the Pakistani authorities to cease any other torture or ill-treatment of Mr and Mrs. Khan immediately.

Presumed torture and inhuman conditions

Legal deposits detail several abuses encountered by the couple, in particular:

Confined in a tiny isolation cell without natural light

Open toilets under the monitoring of 24 -hour video surveillance

Severe sleep deprivation

Exposure to extreme heat due to power cuts

Largely inadequate food and water

Lonely consistent for 22 hours or more sometimes

No access to significant human contact, exercise or leisure

Foods which allegedly contaminated by hydrochloric acid

Detained in insanitary and insect infested cells

Refused adequate medical care

Violations of international law

Calls argue that these conditions violate the obligations of Pakistans under the United Nations Convention on Torture (CAT) and the International Alliance on Civil and Political Rights (PICPR). The deposits also cite a United Nations working group on the decision to arbitrary detention which described the imprisonment of Imran Khans as an arbitrary, with political motivation and in violation of international law.

Read also: isolation, rats, forced hunger strike: Bushra Bibi held in an inhuman prison, says Sister Maryam

Kasim Khan posted on X, my father is in prison because he defended democracy. He is detained in isolation, denied access to his doctors and prevented his lawyers and his family. Thousands of supporters have been removed or dragged before the military courts. It is not justice; It is political revenge. The democracy of the Pakistans is at stake. Zulfi Bukhari added that the UN should not ignore the case, highlighting the couple as a symbols of courage and peaceful resistance. The legal team stressed that an urgent intervention is necessary to protect its rights and ensure the democratic stability of the Pakistans.

