Jokowi response to the Gibran secondary school diploma: everything we serve





Former President Joko Widodo responded casually to a trial concerning a secondary school diploma against the vice-president and his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

“The Jokowi diploma was exposed. The Gibran diploma was discussed. Later, Jan Ethe’s diploma will be defeated,” joked Jokowi on Friday September 12, 2025.

Despite this, Jokowi said that his son would follow the legal process. “Yes, but anything, we follow the existing legal process. Everything we serve,” he said.

When he alluded if there were still great people who werebackup The development of the diploma issue, including the Gibran diploma in question, Jokowi did not reject it. In addition, the diploma issue has been rolling for four years.

“Not only a day or two days. It was four years ago, there was that. If the long breath No Anyone left, right? It's easy, “said Jokowi.

Regarding the Gibran school in Singapore, Jokowi said that it was he who had found him. “Yes, at the Orchid Park Secondary School Singapore, who found me. It's me know Lah, “he said.

Jokowi said he had deliberately sent Gibran to go to school abroad so that his child can live independently. “Let me be independent,” he said.

The higher secondary education diploma used Gibran In the appointment of the 2024 presidential election, was prosecuted before the District Court of Jakarta Central. The applicant on behalf of Subhan Palal assessed that Gibran did not have an equivalent of secondary school diploma in Indonesia, because he used documents in the form of certificates of Singapore schools. The inaugural hearing took place earlier this week, but was postponed because the accused was not present.

Jokowi himself had to face a diploma. The last one, Jokowi was continued by two former students of Gadjah Mada University (UGM) Yogyakarta named Top Taufan Hakim and Bangun Sutototo. Both sent a Citizen Trial (CLS) trial against Jokowi as a defendant 1.

Besides Jokowi, there is a rector ova emilia as defendant 2; Deputy Chancellor of Education and Education of the Udasmoro laundromat as defendant 3; Indonesian national police (Polri) as defendant 4, and UGM as a defendant. The Solo City District Court (PN) provided for the inaugural trial of the trial scheduled for Tuesday, September 16, 2025 at 10:00 WIB. Muhammad Taufiq, lawyer for Tafan Hakim, explained that CLS prosecution had been recorded at the Solo City District Court with the PN-SKT recording number 28082025gree on August 28, 2025.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tempo.co/politik/respons-jokowi-soal-gugatan-ijazah-sma-gibran-semua-kami-layani-2069338/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos