The son of Imran Khans says that the father is kept in Death Cell as he files the appeal alleging torture: no one is safe

Imran Khans his alleged that the former prime ministers of Pakistan, living conditions for isolation in Adiala prison, were so poor, they were comparable to the cells of death occupied by convicts serving capital punishment.

Kasim Khan, the son of 26 -year -old political leaders, said that his father had not been authorized to see his doctor and his access to the lawyers was restricted.

He said to The Independent: The conditions in which my father is maintained is extremely severe. It is confined to what is indeed a death cell, with poor hygiene and no appropriate installation. For almost a year now, he has not been authorized to see his personal doctor.

There were periods when we, his children, went six months without a single conversation with him. All this is intended to torture it physically and to break it mentally. But despite everything, he remained firm, retaining his faith and belief in the people of Pakistan, democracy and the rule of law, he said.

Open image in the gallery

The sons of Imran Khan Kasim Khan (L) and Suleman Khan speak in a rare interview (YouTube / Mario Nawfal)

It's extremely difficult to see our father treated like that. He sacrificed everything for his country. Watching it now, locked in a death cell is extremely painful.

Maryam Riaz Wattoo, wife of Khans, Bushra Bibis Sister, said on Friday that two new calls to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on torture had been filed by her and Khans Sons Kasim and Sulaiman on behalf of the couple, alleging inhuman torture and treatment. A working group on United Nations Human Rights previously ruled that Khans' detention was arbitrary and illegal, calling for the immediate liberation of Khans under international law.

Zulfiqar Ali Bukhari, spokesperson for the Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf party, said that Imran Khan and his wife have endured inhuman conditions for too long and that it will only make itchy.

This physical and mental torture to try to break them has never been observed in our history before. Although imprisonment is illegal, but as a worse case, they deserve their basic rights not to speak of the law and dignity of fundamental humans, he said.

Khan, 72, was ousted in 2022 via a request without confidence and arrested in May 2023 for accusations of corruption, provoking national demonstrations. After being briefly released, he was again imprisoned in August 2023 among the ongoing legal battles. Khan accused the army and the United States of conspiracy against him, the refused claims and his party had to face a severe state repression, with more than 100 higher members recently sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Kasim said he had joined Ms. Wattoo to ask for the UN because it is no longer just my father.

These are human rights violations that occur in Pakistan and the open attack on democracy. When an elected chief is kept in a cell of death, denied medical care and cut off from his children for months at a time and when thousands of ordinary people are removed or pushed into military courts, this shows that no one is safe.

Open image in the gallery

The former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan (R), as well as his wife Bushra Bibi (C), sign the guarantee guarantee in various cases, in a high court registrar, in Lahore on July 17, 2023 (AFP via Getty Images)

Each member of our family has faced a political persecution in one form or another, Ms. Wattoo told The Independent. She allegedly alleged that Bibi, 51, who is also in prison, endured a strong political persecution in inhuman conditions, including overcrowded cells infested with rats and insects, denial of medical care, lonely move and limited family contacts.

She said that the health of their mothers deteriorated and that I fear never again to see Bushra again in this life.

Living here to the water, whenever I go out and feel the hot heat, I cannot stop thinking about Bushra trapped in a small concrete cell, often without electricity or cooling, she added.

She (Bushra Bibi) has undergone electric shocks while rainwater infiltrates the electrical circuits. It is obliged to use contaminated water for daily use, including for ablutions, and has repeatedly refused access to her family and her legal advisor in violation of judicial orders and constitutional guarantees. His trials are deliberately delayed, closed to the family and the public, and conducted under unfair restrictions, undergoing his right to regular procedure, she said.

Khan has, according to his lawyers, more than 200 cases against him. The latest petitions at the United Nations ask the agency to investigate the cases of couple and put pressure on Pakistan to immediately cease any torture or additional mistreatment.

The independent contacted the authorities of Adiala prison in Rawalpindi, Punjab, to comment.

