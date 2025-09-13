“Whatever you do with his grotesque policy, his exwetable assessment of human rights and his lamentable physical condition, Kim Jong one is one of the most brilliant national leaders in the world,” said Richard Lloyd Parry Time. When he succeeded his late father at the head of the hermits kingdom in 2011, many people rekindled the young chef as a weak “Callow Fattie” and “Callow Fattie” which would have left in a few months.
Since then, Kim has served his potential opponents (including, allegedly, ordering the murder of a older brother with a nervous agent); established his own powerful personality cult in North Korea; And built a nuclear arsenal which has considerably strengthened its position on the world scene.
“Diplomatic victory”
This increase in influence reached its peak last week, said Katsuji Nakazawa in Nikkei (Tokyo)When Kim, 41, stood shoulder shoulder with two of the most powerful leaders in Asia, Chinese President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin of Russia, during the massive military parade in Beijing. To gave an equal invoicing with Putin was a huge “diplomatic victory”.
Weekly
Escape your echo room. Get the facts behind the news, as well as the analysis of several perspectives.
Subscribe and save
Register for free newsletters of the week
From our morning briefing to a weekly newsletter good news, get the best of the week delivered directly in your reception box.
From our morning briefing to a weekly newsletter good news, get the best of the week delivered directly in your reception box.
Kim had arrived in China in his own style, said Tetsuya Fujita in the same article – Browse the 800 miles between Pyongyang and Beijing on a armored train equipped with a special toilet “to prevent the leak of any biometric data”. As he moved to the Chinese capital, the aids were suffering from all the surfaces he had affected, to prevent foreign intelligence agencies from being able to gather all traces of his DNA.
'Respected child'
The most striking aspect of Kim's visit, however, said Roland Oliphant in The daily telegraphIt was because he was accompanied almost everywhere by his 12 -year -old daughter. His name – at least according to the former basketball player (and North Korea's unofficial personal envoy) Dennis Rodman – is Kim Ju Ae; Although the North Korean press only refers as a “respected child”. She often looks more “Bond bad than pre-adolescent” (during a previous outing, she sported a trench and leather gloves lined with fur). But with his almost constant presence alongside Kim, there is proof more and more that it is treated to succeed his father as a chief of the nuclear nation. She is now potentially “the most powerful – and the most dangerous – of the world”.
Of course, there may be a more cynical reason than Kim takes it everywhere, said Julian Ryall Deutsche Welle (Bonn). The reclusive leader is afraid of assassination; “A theory,” said an expert, “is that he keeps his close daughter in the conviction that the United States would not be willing to kill her too”.
'Has nuclear energy'
Kim's triumphant visit to China, culminated in one to one to one with President XI, said Choe Sang-Hun in The New York Times. And revealing, this time, Xi has made no effort to put pressure on his neighbor to eliminate his nuclear weapons from the Korean peninsula. Kim's main mission is over: his thug nation is now actually accepted by China and Russia “as a de facto nuclear energy”. Its economy also experiences a spectacular uprising, said Choo Jae-Woo in Korea Times (Seoul)Thank you largely to the war in Ukraine. Putin and Kim have become “blood allies”, after the latter sent 14,000 North Korean soldiers to fight alongside Russian soldiers in this conflict. In return, the Kremlin Gold floods in North Korea, to pay millions of shells. Last week, Russia, China and North Korea also concluded a trilateral agreement to make their new alliance more “economically formidable”.
Overall, the trio that was held on the podium of Tiananmen Square makes it a new sinister force in global politics, said Lina Chang in Asia Times (Hong Kong). But I would not be too much of their new relationship. Things between North Korea and China in particular blow “hot and cold”. Remember, not long ago that Kim described China's attempt to reform his country's economy as a “dirty wind of bourgeois freedom”.