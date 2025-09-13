President Jokowi inaugurates the Batang Kit to increase economic competitiveness





: President Joko Widodo inaugurated the functioning of the Batang Integrated Industrial Estate (Kit) in Batang Regency, central java province, Friday July 26, 2024. Photo: BPMI Setpres / Vico

Batang, Infopublik President Joko Widodo inaugurated the functioning of the Batang Integrated Industrial Estate (KIT) in Batang Regency, central java province, Friday, July 26, 2024. In his remarks, President Jokowi stressed the importance of developing an industrial infrastructure in Indonesia, in particular in the middle of world competition increasingly fierce. We remember that in 2019, geopolitics between major forces warmed up due to a trade war between America and China. Then it was not finished, enter the 2nd round again in 2020, there is Covid-19. But there, I see difficulties, the challenges are an excellent opportunity that we can achieve as long as we want to work hard, said the president, quoted in the written declaration of BPMI Setpres. According to the president, investors see that Indonesia has many opportunities, ranging from good economic growth, of low inflation value and good economic and political stability. Consequently, the government must take and implement the decision quickly so that the opportunity is not lost. And we must be grateful that at that time, our global competitiveness index jumped 27 because many economic performance indicators were mentioned, government efficiency was also observed, then the effectiveness of business people, companies in Indonesia were also observed and also the preparation of the existing infrastructure-infrastructure. This is our strength, he said. The president also stressed that the development of the integrated industrial succession of Batang will not only create new jobs for local communities, but will also increase the competitiveness of the Indonesian economy worldwide. The president also asked his staff to continue to move actively in regional marketing. This was only the beginning, I therefore sent a message to the Minister of Marine Coordination, to the Minister of Investment, and all the ministers linked to the industrial succession were both the administrators of the industrial succession of Batang in order to actively market this field, said the president. Based on the data, the president said that the integrated industrial succession of Batang would host more than 250,000 workers and had made an investment of 14 billions of rupees. The president is also optimistic that the existence of this industrial area will be the main attraction for foreign investors with a number of companies such as KCC Glass and Wavin which are ready to start their operations. We hope that later in August, there will also be the development of the anodes industry, in September, there will be the development of the cathode industry here so that it is an industrial zone which will really be seen by investors and can open the widest possible jobs for our people, said the head of state. The Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Gumiwang Kartasmita, Minister of Investment, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Industry, supported the investment president, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Industry, the Minister of Industry, supported the president of the maritime case and investment. You can broadcast, rewrite and or copy this content by including the source infopublik.id

