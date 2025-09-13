Imran Khan, Bushra Bibits Intl The Legal Team files an urgent appeal to the UN Special Rapporteur





Lahore-An international legal team representing the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI), Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi, submitted an urgent appeal to the United Nations special rapporteurs on torture, stressing what he calls inhuman and degrading prison conditions.

PTI Punjab spokesperson Ali Imran said that the appeal on behalf of the founder of PTI had been filed by his sons Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan while the Bushra Bibis petition was presented by his sister, Maryam Wattoo.

The legal team said that the prison conditions not only violated fundamental human rights, but also contravened international detention standards.

The petition alleys that the founder of the PTI was subject to a prolonged solitary period, which caused immense physical and psychological stress.

He also states that he was deprived of medical care, provided poor quality foods and has denied regular access to family members and legal advisor.

Such restrictions, supports the call, constitute mental and physical torture.

The case of Bushra Bibis, according to the call, is also alarming. The former First Lady would have endured lower and degrading quality prison conditions which negatively affect his health.

Despite his deterioration of his state of health, adequate treatments and health establishments would have refused, which raises serious concerns about his well-being.

The international legal team urged the United Nations to launch an immediate investigation into the issue.

The petition calls on the UN to ensure that the founder of PTI and Bushra Bibi are released without delay and that international human rights obligations are confirmed by Pakistan.

The call marked the last in a series of efforts from PTIS legal representatives to attract worldwide attention to the treatment of its leadership.

The party argued that affairs against its founder and Bushra Bibi are politically motivated and that their imprisonment is unfair.

