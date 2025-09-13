



On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the groups of manipur to avoid violence and adopt peace, calling it the only way to “secure the future of their children”. It was the first visit to the PM Modi in the state since the ethnic clashes of 2023 that killed more than 200 people and moved thousands. Modi said peace was essential to development and stressed successful negotiations with groups in hills and valleys in recent months. “I call on all organizations to move forward on the path of peace and realize their dreams. I promise you that I am with you; the government of India is with you, the people of Manipur,” he said. “Manipur is a land of hope and aspiration,” said Modi, addressing a public rally in Churachandpur, one of the most affected districts. “Unfortunately, the violence threw its shadow on this beautiful region. I met the people affected in the rescue camps, and after meeting them, I can say with confidence that a new dawn of hope and confidence increases to Manipur,” he added. “There is” Manipur there is “Manipur. It is that” Mani “will shine the whole northeast in the future,” said Prime Minister Modi after throwing the foundation stone for development projects worth 7,000 breaks of rupees. Inaugurated projects include the project to improve urban roads, drainage and manipur asset management; Five national highway projects; The Manipur Infotech Development project (MIND); and women's work hostels in nine places. Stressing the efforts of his government to improve connectivity in the border state, said PM: “Since 2014, we have continually increased the budgets of roads and railways to Manipur. In recent years, Rs 3700 Core has been spent on national highways, and RS 8,700 crore is used for new highways. ” Modi added that the Jiribam-Imphal RS 22,000-Crora railway line would soon be connected to the state capital to the national network, while the new Imphal RS 400-Crora airport “gave new heights to air connectivity”. Special package, rehabilitation for displaced The Prime Minister announced a special set of RS 3,000 crores for Manipur, including 500 believes to support people moved by violence. He said the government helped build 7,000 new houses for families who have lost their homes and have assured that resettlement in appropriate places would be prioritized. “The government of India is making every effort to bring life back to the right way to Manipur,” he said, promising continuous support for the government to restore normality and establish peace. Engaged in tribal development, the empowerment of women PM Modi stressed that tribal development was a priority, citing the deployment of the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (Dajgua) for the first time in the region. He also underlined the initiatives for the empowerment of women, in particular the construction of the work hostels for women in the state. “Our government is committed to empowering the girls of Manipur and making state a symbol of peace, prosperity and progress,” he said. “Manipur progressing with the rest of India” The Prime Minister also talked about broader well-being regimes, noting that nearly 60,000 houses have already been built in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and that tap water now reaches more than 3.5 Lakh houses, against only 25,000 to 30,000 households eight years ago. “There was a time when the decisions made in Delhi took decades to reach here. Today, our Churachandpur, our manipur, is progressing with the rest of the nation,” he said, adding that India was on the right track to become the third world economy soon. – ends Posted on: Sept. 13, 2025

