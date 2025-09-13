Trump says that the CEO of Railroad asked to send the National Guard to Saint-Louis





President Donald Trump said that the head of a railway company suggested sending the National Guard to Saint-Louis.

Trump announced on Friday that he would send the National Guard to Memphis to fight crime during an interview on “Fox & Friends” of Fox News. He said he had chosen Memphis because he had been suggested by the CEO of Union Pacific Jim Vena.

Trump said that when he asked Vena where he should send members of the guard, Vena said St. Louis.

I said to him: Where should we go? Where would you say, said Trump. He said, sir, please make me a favor. St. Louis was so serious. It's very hard. Very very hard.

A spokesman for Union Pacific refused to comment on the details of the conversation, but said that Vena and the president discussed the creation of a transcontinental rail at a recent meeting of the oval office.

They also discussed the security and security of all Americans and which we regularly collaborate with communities to ensure the security of our employees and customers, the spokesman said in a statement.

Trump focused on the deployment of the National Guard in mainly democratic cities in what he says is pressure to combat crime and illegal immigration.

A month ago, Trump said an emergency, resumed the Washington, DC, of ​​the police forces and deployed more than 2,000 soldiers of the National Guard in the District. He was able to take control of the National Guard because the court is not a state. In the States, the National Guard is commanded by the Governor.

Chicago had also been an objective for the president. But earlier this week, Trump said he would rather turn to a city in a state which the governor would like us to be there, according to the Sun-Totes Chicago. Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said on several occasions that the soldiers did not belong to cities.

In Missouri, the Trump administration asked Governor Mike Kehoe to deploy the National Guard to help the Federal Immigration Application.

In June, Kehoe declared the state of emergency and activated the Missouri National Guard in response to the demonstrations provided in immigration. The demonstrations were peaceful and the governor did not finally deploy the guard. The Missouri National Guard was also in Saint-Louis for about a month after the May 16 tornado to help clean the debris.

A Kehoe spokesperson said it was not currently planned to use the guard to fight crime at Missouri.

However, Governor Kehoe continues to keep the options open to ensure the safety of Missourians, the statement continued. Governor Kehoe appreciates the president prevails over efforts to clean Washington, DC and shares his goal of creating safer and more prosperous communities.

Mayor Cara Spencer told STLPR that she was convinced that the city would be informed of any future plan for a deployment of the guard in advance.

My office and the office of governors were and continue to stay in touch on the issue, she said by e-mail.

The chairman of the aldermen of the board of directors of St. Louis, Megan Green, said that although Trump seems to settle every day on a different city, it is important not to reduce rhetoric.

If Saint-Louis is in his mind, it must be in his mind for a response to disasters, she said. We are still in shock from the May 16 tornado and await the federal government to act. If the National Guard has to come here, it must be for the withdrawal of disasters, not to take control of our city or try to remove our population.

Spencer accepted.

Saint-Louis absolutely needs that President Trumps will help direct a great story of American return for our city and the Missouri by calling on the body of American army engineers as soon as possible to assume the massive task of withdrawing tornado debris, she said.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, which would authorize the use of the body of the army for the abolition of debris, has not yet responded to the requests of mayors.

The story of the uncontrollable crime pushed by Trump and others does not correspond to the reality of the figures in Saint-Louis.

The data provided by the Saint-Louis Metropolitan Police Department show that the last week of August, serious crimes such as homicide, shots and crime theft was down 17% compared to 2024. Homicide dropped by more than 40% between 2020 when the city saw a record 263 murders and 2024.

The crime remains too high, said Spencer, but we have noticed massive improvements in the past five years, and this positive trend continues, in particular that our police service responds to Kehoe.

The police department said in a statement that remained on our main mission to protect the community. We continue to work every day with our local, state and federal partners to ensure public security.

The perception of the public of crime remains a complicated problem. A Yougov survey published on July 30 revealed that more than half of American adults have thought that murders have increased since 1990, even if the number of homicides per 100,000 people has dropped by about a third since 1990, according to the non -partisan council on criminal justice.

Updated with a statement from the Governor Mike Kehoe office.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.stlpr.org/government-politics-issues/2025-09-12/trump-railroad-leader-send-national-guard-st-louis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos