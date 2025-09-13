Boriswave has reshaped Great Britain without using a single rubber canoe. It must be not linked to Colin Brazier





The NHS has published a poster this week to encourage parents to vaccinate their children against chickenpox. He was a classic of the genre. He represented a single mother (Asian), a lesbian couple, a mixed gay couple and a consecutive couple.

Four babies, seven adults and not a straight white couple among them, even if they still represent – roughly – the most common demography to generate and raise children in Great Britain.

For some parts of the British state, there is the way things are, and then there is the way things should be. The Poulet-Pix poster represented a multicultural ideal, in which lifestyle choices and a formerly transgressive racial difference are offered, not only normal, but optimal.

It reminded me of a wall painting at the end of a building that I saw as a target in Brussels 25 years ago. Wall painting, like the NHS poster, represented a constellation of races which had no connection with the real ethnic composition of Belgium at the time. That said, low countries, like Great Britain, are now undergoing a terribly rapid demographic change. If I had to pass this fresco today, what should he show? Admittedly, many more black and brown faces, including several women wearing facial covers which were rarely seen in European cities a quarter of a century ago.

My point is as follows: the state can have in mind a perfect mixture of colors and beliefs and sexual preferences. He wants to proclaim: you may think you may know your country, but it is who we are! But demography is not like that. It is not static, but dynamic. Our condition may want to repair the current racial rules in Aspic, in posters and murals. However, the truth is that the state has much less control over the ethnic composition of Great Britain than to think. The public finds representations of Great Britain that our organizations financed by taxpayers aspire to see (with white-white men, in particular the airbrush of official existence) as banal and bizarre. Almost comically ridiculous. But the thing, the completely more serious thing, which really worries them, is that posters, murals and television campaigns, with their carefully balanced and choreographed racial quotas, are almost always exceeded when they are manufactured. And this lack of control, an exponential ethnic change for which democratic consent has neither sought nor given, is what really disturbs people. And led our formerly stable nation to the edge of civil disorders. I complain to say that no one has done to erode the confidence in the ability of states to control the rate of variety of diversity than Boris Johnson. As Brexiteer (all these years in Brussels, you see), I am always grateful for the former Prime Ministers Tactical Genius to make Brexit. But I fear that it is also damned forever for his Boriswave, when more than three million people received visas to enter the United Kingdom between 2021 and 2024, one million arriving in 2023 only (NB When Boris came to power, net migration to the United Kingdom was 188,000). As it is often necessary to emphasize, it was legal – not illegal -. No rubber derivation was used to make this unprecedented reshaping of our national ethnic fresco. And the greatest betrayal of all was that, far from being the highly qualified workers necessary by our economy and promised by Boris, many new arrivals were unskilled and had limited skills in English. They have undermined the salaries of indigenous workers, precisely the thing that Boris has promised that Brexit would cease. But worse, the vast majority were not workers of any kind. Most of them were from the family, from the dependents or arrived on humanitarian visas. Many others were students, securing what Conservative MP Neil Obrien nicknamed Deliveroo visas; Students who arrived in poor reputation colleges, without intention to finish false lessons. But much of this, you already know. So prepare for what comes next. Because Boriswave was not so much an influx as a first episode. Imagined as a graphic, Boriswave was a peak, but it has a long tail. These millions which came to the United Kingdom between 2021 and 2024 did it under visas which have the capacity to transform into something much more permanent. After spending five years in the country, visa holders can request indefinite leave to stay (ILR). In the coming months, we will start to see a massive increase in the number of temporary residents that apply potentially to ILR. About 300,000 would be eligible for next year, according to the Center for Policy Studies. Over the next four years, around two million people will apply themselves to stay, and many will remain for good, with around 600 per day obtaining a permanent residence by 2028. Those who have visas have only limited rights. But once on leave to stay, they are automatically reserved in the complete framework of the rights funded by the British taxpayers. Job seekers Allocation to consulting homes, disability benefits to retirement credits. The same rights as you or me, but without any rear catalog of responsibilities. Is it easy to guarantee indefinite leave to stay? It is generally granted without leaflets, unless the individual in question has committed a serious crime. And the real kicker is that, once their status has been postponed to ILR, they can open the door to new waves of immigration via even more family reunification. The work may not have caused Boriswave, but he knows how a massive increase in legal migration could sweep every chance of re-election. In May, the government indicated that the suggested qualification period which should flow before a migrant requires indefinite leave to stay from five to ten years. But since then, and in particular since the angry reaction of work deputies of work with the speech of Keir Starmers Island of Strangers, there have been reductions. It seems highly unlikely that these five years become ten, in time to stop at least an initial influx of tens of thousands of CLR requests. It is quite possible that the adoption of a 10 -year qualification period does not occur at all. It has been suggested that the work of the new Interior Minister Shabana Mahmood could seek to limit visas to countries that refuse to accept migrant yields. Pakistan, India and Nigeria. As a country, we have been incredibly naive from who really benefits from visas. It is really, for example, in the interest of Pakistans to send as much of its nationals as possible to the United Kingdom, partly awaiting millions of books in the sending of funds that they will send to Pakistan, but also because the Pakistani diaspora will make the push difficult for the United Kingdom to act against the national Pakistani interest if the push will occur. But, like the NHS poster and the mural of Belgium Rainbow Nation, a large part of our migration policy lives in a world of makeup, where everyone has the best of intentions in the best of all possible worlds.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gbnews.com/opinion/migrant-crisis-uk-boris-johnson The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos