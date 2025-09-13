The European Commissioner for the Mediterranean calls for Morocco “EU special partner”





Speaking after interviews with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, African cooperation and Moroccan expatriates from Bourita before high-level retirement on the future of Euro-meterran relations, Uica noted that the kingdom is a model to follow in the region. The meeting was an opportunity to highlight the historic and structuring role of Morocco as a key director in the Mediterranean region. In this regard, the European Commissioner declared during a joint press briefing with Bourita that the relationship between the two parties was special and must be deepened in various fields, welcoming the very advanced partnership of the Kingdom with the European Union, in particular in the management of migration and the fight against terrorism and organized crime. She also welcomed the remarkable efforts of Morocco in decarbonization and green transition. We are delighted with the main role of Morocco in strengthening Euro-Mediterranean cooperation, she continued, describing the kingdom as a key strategic partner for the EU. Our partnership with Morocco, a vital bridge for cooperation with Africa, is unique and extremely multidimensional, stressed UICA, noting that this ambitious bilateral cooperation opens the way to the deepening of the Euromé partnership in the future, in order to meet the mutual needs of Europe and the MENA region. The European Commissioner said, in the same sense, that since the start of his mandate, the EU has worked on a new Pact for the Mediterranean, developed by a participatory approach with the 27 European countries and partner countries on the South Shore. This new executive will be officially promulgated in November, on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the Barcelona Declaration and the creation of the Barcelona process. Our ambition is very clear. We want to launch the foundations of a common field of prosperity, peace, stability and security, said UICA on this subject during the high-level retirement on the future of Euro-Mediterranean relations. This new pact has been preceded by numerous consultations with all the partners concerned, said the European official, noting that this retirement, organized by Morocco, is likely to contribute considerably to this new Euro-Mediterranean pact. Based on an evolutionary process, she explained, this instrument strives to be a powerful lever for stability and growth, through three main pillars: place people at the center of action, to promote the full potential of the region's economies and strengthen cooperation in security, resilience and migration.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atalayar.com/en/articulo/politics/european-commissioner-for-the-mediterranean-calls-morocco-special-partner-of-eu/20250912153210218087.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos