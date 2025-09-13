The White House has a problem with China, and Asia -Pacific should be the least of its concerns – for the moment. Russian President Vladimir Putin could also have a problem with China. His current situation in Ukraine has darkened his ability to read the intention of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

The need has a way of doing so.

Elbridge Colby, the Pentagon Policy Manager responsible for writing the National defense strategy (NDS), can be right about the Chinese threat – only he has a bad continent and the priority of effort.

War in Ukraine was a proxy war For China against the United States – and Russia has been their tool. China and Russia have been on cap with each other since the start of the war when, according to a Western intelligence report“Chinese officials in early February asked that senior Russian officials are waiting after the Beijing Olympic Games finished before starting an invasion in Ukraine.”

Taiwan – and the reunification of China – could be the Grand Prix. But the conditions must be fixed before they can claim it. Patience is their virtue. The Trump and Biden administrations were very accommodating, just as Putin.

For the moment, Beijing's objective seems to be the fragmentation of the NATO alliance by undermining their confidence in American support, weakening and decreasing the United States and Russia militarily by means of another “war foreverAnd to increase uncertainty among the American allies concerning the American commitment to Taiwan and other bilateral security agreements in the Asia-Pacific region.



In their last attempt to undermine the NATO alliance, Russian drones have entered Polish airspace On Wednesday evening, only this time, the NATO plane replied and killed them. The action invoked Article 4 of the North Atlantic Treaty, and the incident will be brought before the North Atlantic Council for the discussion; However, NATO's bureaucratic speed will now be fully exposed.

Do not expect Hungary or Slovakia, and therefore by default of NATO, support other actions against Russia. Poland experienced this before when the United Kingdom and France, while declaring war on Nazi Germany, did not reach the defense of Poland in September 1939 – alias Le Bogus war.

Pentagon's proposal to prioritize the protection of the fatherland and the Western hemisphere in the ND version project presented to the Pete Hegseth War Secretary last week is also used to strengthen their story.

Putin plays that the army of Ukraine breaks before its economy and has taken measures to ensure that it remains afloat.

He has become more and more obvious to President Donald Trump that Putin is interested in any ceasefire or in the Western version of peace in Ukraine. Through peace, Putin categorically means capitulation – unconditional surrender.

He said it in China last week, declaring that he would do it “End the war by force“If Ukraine does not accept its requests. Chechen chief Ramzan Kadyrov has added:” Peace will only be possible when Ukraine joins Russia – as a region of the status of the district. “”

He chose to keep the course – to support “7,000 victims per week ”in exchange for all of Ukraine. Its cost calculation is not measured in the life of its soldiers; gaming That the army of Ukraine breaks before its economy and has taken measures to ensure that it remains afloat.

During the 25th Shanghai cooperation organization (SCO) Summit 2025 in Tianjin, China last week, he asked for and obtained financial support to withstand the EU sanctions storm and the potential for American sanctions. China, North Korea, Iran, India, Hungary and Slovakia – all are interested in a Russian victory. A little more than others.

But what probably upset the most of Trump is that the Chinese end XI pulled it on the ocs.

As we said in the kyiv Post last Thursday: “Trump observed his three Amigos – Putin, Xi and Kim Jong one – imagined together during a military parade in Beijing commemorating the end of the Second World War.”

Trump's response was immediate, unleashed social networks: “Please give Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while you conspire against the United States of America.”

In a separate article on Social truth He added: “It looks like we lost India and Russia to the deepest and darkest China. Let them have a long and prosperous future together!”

But the Power of Siberia 2 Gas Pipeline Treating with China was the straw that broke the back of the camel. The CEO of Gazprom, Alexei Miller, announced that the Russian company and the National China Petroleum Corporation had signed a “legally restrictive” memorandum to build the pipeline in China.

Once finished, the pipeline will add “50 billion cubic meters of export capacity per year to the network of Russian pipelines, supplementing the 38 billion cubic meters currently shipped by the origin of Siberia in eastern Siberia”, insulating China from the United States while injecting the essential income in Kremlin chests, which is in the million energy, Billet for a million energy.

The president had used financial agreements as incentives to put an end to Putin and end the war in Ukraine.

In mid-August, when the president met Putin in Alaska, Reuters said that “US and Russian government officials discussed several energy agreements on the sidelines of [the] Negotiations … which sought to achieve peace in Ukraine. [The] Transactions have been put forward as an incentive to encourage Kremlin to accept peace in Ukraine and Washington to alleviate sanctions against Russia. »»

In Can The president tweeted that “Russia wants to trade on a large scale with the United States when this catastrophic” bloodbath “is over, and I agree. There is a great opportunity for Russia to create massive quantities of jobs and wealth. Its potential is unlimited. Likewise, Ukrain can be a great beneficiary on trade, in the process of reconstruction of her country.

And in FEBRUARY After the G7 summit, the president tweeted that he was in “serious discussions with … Putin … concerning the end of the war, and also Major economic development transactions which will take place between the United States and Russia. The discussions are going very well! »»

What started as a partnership between Putin and Xi has become a dependence. XI has become the master of puppets.

Trump criticizes Zelensky for having continued to resist and Europe to support them, and now Xi, for having allowed Russia for continuing their war in Ukraine. But what the American president must recognize is that he has never had his foot in the door in the first place.

What started as a partnership between Putin and Xi has become a dependence. XI has become the master of puppets.

Another telephone call with Putin and another meeting with European Washington leaders will not solve the problem. It's no longer the same. Einstein had a word for that – madness. He just kicks on the road for another predetermined period while Putin continues her air bombardments in Ukraine. On September 7 Only Russia has launched 13 ballistic missiles, 810 drones and lure – the headquarters of the government and the residential districts of Ukraine in kyiv.

Ukraine does not need to hear the British Prime Minister Keir Starmer say: “These cowardly strikes show that Putin thinks that he can act with impunity. He is not serious about peace. Now, more than ever, we must remain firm in our support for Ukraine and its sovereignty. ”

Neither Trump as he said to journalists: “I'm not happy with the whole situation. I am not satisfied with them. I am not satisfied with anything to have to do with this war.”

“They” is not the problem – Putin is. Leaning on Zelensky and Europe is not the solution – to make Putin stop attacking the east.

Isolationism is not the solution either. American military officers, career diplomats and intelligence professionals must intervene and provide President Trump with good advice on Russia and China that he must hear – not what his appointments nourish him.

It's time to believe Putin and Kadyrov. The appeasement did not work; Nothing from President Trump said or made has pre -empted new Russian assaults against Ukraine.

It is time for decisive action. Remove Russia from the equation and you remove the lever effect from China.

The opinions expressed in this opinion article are the authors and not necessarily those of kyiv Post.