The son of Imran Khan, Kasim, warns the democracy of Pakistan is at stake, seeks global support – Pakistan





Kasim Khan, the son of the former Prime Minister imprisoned Imran Khan, published a public statement claiming that democracy in Pakistan is at stake, while urging defenders of human rights and democracy to support his father and party, Pakistan Tehreek-E-insaf (PTI).

In his declaration, he called all those who believe in human rights and democracy to stand with them to ensure that the voice of the peoples is heard and the rule of law is restored.

The leaders and supporters of the PTI seated at PTI are faced with different accusations in many cases linked to violent protests and the May 9 clashes that broke out through Pakistan in 2023.

The demonstrations took place in remote cities and major cities while party workers were agitated because of their party arrest of the party, with Balutchistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad summoning the armed forces to ensure law and order.

The police arrest Aleema Khans another son in Lahore

Imran, who has been in prison since 2023, facing accusations of corruption, land fraud and disclosure of official secrets, is judged separately for similar accusations linked to riots.

Former members of the PMS family also faced legal battles, with its two nephews recently imprisoned for their presumed involvement in the May 9 incidents.

Meanwhile, Kasim said his father, Imran, is in prison because he defended democracy. Providing details on the conditions of his fathers in detention, he said that he was detained in isolation, denied access to his doctors and prevented from meeting his lawyers and his family.

He also alleged that family members and thousands of supporters of the founding president of Ptis had been kidnapped or dragged before the military courts.

Kasim pointed out that it is not justice – it is political revenge.

