Farmers are struggling under Donald Trump





Farmers across the country fell in difficult times following a certain number of policies by President Donald Trump, although he was one of his most loyal voting groups.

Even in the states that voted massively in favor of Trump in the 2024 presidential election, farmers are concerned about their future and bankruptcy deposits have climbed this year.

Why it matters

Farmers desperately need help and earlier this month in Arkansas, hundreds of them gathered in Brookland to share their concerns with representatives.

A farmer, Chris King, said, “Mr. Trump, you looked at me and I said,” I love you. “Mr. Trump, I need to see the fruit of your love.” King added: “I have never been so worried as I am now to find out if my children and grandchildren will be able to continue.”

Another, Scott Brown, said: “You will lose 25 to 30% of the farmers in this country if they don't do something … and it's not only here; it is everywhere.”

Some state farmers have prayed to God to obtain aid, others deeming him a “very disastrous situation”.

Farmers turn against Donald Trump

Trump received enormous support for the 2024 agriculture counties, obtaining around 78% of their votes, and was previously favored by farmers in the 2020 elections.

This is probably partly influenced by the fact that rural counties have become more and more republican in recent years, according to Pew Research Data, among other political measures.

“The current political regime is probably positive to reduce agricultural regulations,” Daniel Sumner, professor in agricultural economics and resources at the University of California, told Newsweek.

A notable example is that Trump, during his first mandate, made back and rewrite the rule of “waters of the United States”, also known as “clean water rule”, adopted by the Obama administration in 2015.

The rule was designed to protect the watersheds, and it acquired controversy among the agricultural community, because many understood the rule to determine that farmers could not cultivate (due to the use of pesticides and fertilizers) on their land near streams and rivers.

“Generally, farms expect lower environmental regulatory pressure, or legal interpretations of the [Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)] Or reduces the application, “said Sumner.

While many farmers have remained faithful to Trump, probably believing that his administration would do more to support their livelihoods, reality was not exactly what many agricultural communities were likely.

Prices and USAIDs: farmers lose key to key crops

Speaking of his prices in March, Trump wrote on Truth Social: “To the great farmers of the United States: prepare to start making a lot of agricultural products for sale in the United States. Prices will go on an external product on April 2. Have fun!”

However, instead of “fun” interior sales, many farmers have trouble selling their cultures in the United States

The closure of the American Agency for International Development (USAID) was handed to play in this area, being one of the largest buyers in American cultivated cultures, as it spent around 2.1 billion dollars per year providing global food aid.

Without USAID, many farmers have tried to find other buyers to compensate for costs, without much success.

Some farmers also count strongly on trade with Chinese markets. After China retaliated against Trump's prices with a 10% rate on its own American products, on August 27, not a single shipment of American soybeans was bought by China, a president of agricultural marketing, trade and policies of Ohio State University told Newsweek.

This has also happened when the American harvest arrives at the harvest and is expected to “exert downward pressure on soy prices,” he said.

Mexico and Canada are also major buyers of American crops, and Trump's additional trade war with these countries further threatens the destabilization of the main sources of sales of farmers.

Although the potential trade in agreements with the United Kingdom and Japan can bring a certain relief [Mexico and Canada] Is not done by ratchet, “said Sheldon.

A farmer collects the corn from seeds in Georgia in July 2025.

Import prices also affect farmers because they affect prices of agricultural fertilizers and chemicals, such as pesticides and herbicides, as well as steel and aluminum prices, affecting prices of agricultural machines.

Consequently, “farmers have already reduced their new purchases of machines and generally retain their existing machines or look at the second -hand market,” said Sheldon.

That said: “Some farms can draw prices on imports, but it is not a major gain in most cases, because we tend to import products seasonally or products that do not compete directly with American products,” said Sumner.

Jennifer Fahy, co-executive director of Farm Aid, a non-profit organization defending farmers, told Newsweek that, due to “low crop prices and the loss of export markets due to ricochet prices”, farmers have faced even higher entry costs.

This said that culture farmers “tell us that they lose $ 100 to Acre this year,” she said.

“Farmers are undergoing terrible losses,” said Fahy, adding that they are not “economic newspapers, but potentially long -term markets or permanently lost”.

Other factors affecting farmers

Fahy said that Trump policies have also “targeted small producers of medium -sized specialties”.

She has said that these farmers had experienced strong growth in the market in recent years, thanks to federal programs such as local food purchasing assistance and local food programs from schools, which has helped food banks and schools to buy food from farmers.

However, when Trump took office in January, he frozen and then canceled many of these programs, which “not only opened new markets to farmers, but also provided food access to people who often do not have access to healthy and fresh food,” she said.

She said that the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) has also canceled programs that “help farmers help go to agricultural methods that make their operations more resilient to climate change”.

Aside from Trump's policies, farmers in states like Arkansas were also extremely affected by floods, the University of Arkansas University Division predicting that nearly $ 80 million in cultures were lost in April.

While Trump's tax bill, “The One Big Beautiful Bill”, promised extended agricultural subsidies, they should not arrive before 2026.

Concern for the future of agriculture

All these factors meet to form a dark image for farmers. Data from the University of Arkansas University Division have shown that agricultural bankruptcies increase, with 259 deposits in the United States between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025.

According to data, the number of bankruptcies in the first quarter of this year exceeded this figure during the same period last year, almost double.

“Agricultural aid is very concerned about the future of agriculture in the United States,” said Fahy.

She said that the farmers they spoke to said “the conditions they saw and the challenges they face are strangely similar” with the farm crisis in the 1980s, which suffered more than 250,000 American landscape farms.

She added that “it remains to be seen how farmers will alive the current conditions that have been caused by Trump administration policies”.

The complete interview between the interview with Belownewsweek with Jennifer Fahy, co-executive director of Farm Aid, a non-profit organization defending farmers.Q1: How did Trump prices and other economic policies have an impact on farmers?

“From the start of President Trump's mandate, his presentation on prices caused uncertainty, which is one of the most difficult conditions for farmers. Before the planting season, a solid understanding of economic markets and raw materials is essential for farmers to make their agricultural plans. Equipment, seeds, fertilizers, animal feed) following new prices.

Q2: What impact have you thought that its policies would have on industry before oath as president?

“On the basis of President Trump's first mandate, it was quite possible that farmers were again impacted in a negative way. Unfortunately, during his second term, the impact was even more damaging. If you look at the effect of tariffs alone, farmers undergo terrible terrible losses, and they are not economic reviews, but potentially in the long term or lost.”

“During the second mandate, Trump policies have also targeted small and medium -sized producer -size producers. These are farmers who have experienced high market growth in recent years, thanks to federal programs such as local food purchase assistance and local school programs, which have created support for small and large -scale production for local and regional foods.

Q3: Are you concerned about the future of agriculture in America?

“Agricultural aid is very concerned about the future of agriculture in the United States. So that small operations have access to the markets and stay on earth.

Q4: How should farmers manage these impacts in the future?

“It remains to be seen how farmers will alive the current conditions that have been caused by Trump administration policies. During his first mandate, there was an emergency rescue program to compensate for the losses that farmers have suffered from farmers, although the details have been shared. Groups are members to work hard to create and build these markets through time and confidence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/farmers-are-struggling-under-donald-trump-2128104

