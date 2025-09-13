“ I congratulate Sushila Karki, I wish Nepal a brilliant future '': PM Modi speaks of the manifestations of Genz





Prime Minister Modi wished Nepal a brilliant future in Nepal and congratulated Sushila Karkki from becoming the acting Prime Minister after days of violent unrest in the neighboring country.

Imphal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Sushila Karki on Saturday to become the acting Prime Minister of Nepal after the days of trouble, and also wished the peace, prosperity for the neighboring nation in the future when he greeted the Nepalese youth for cleaning the streets after the violent manifestations of Genz. Prime Minister Modi made these remarks by speaking during a public meeting in Imphal de Manipur where he inaugurated projects of a value of Rs 1200 crores. He also recalled Nepal as a closest to India. “By assuming the role of the Prime Minister of the Interim Government in Nepal today, I welcome the sincere Sushila Ji on behalf of 1.4 billion Indians. I am convinced that she will occupy the best set of peace, the prosperation of women. Nepal, said Modi. Modi has declared that India and Nepal are close friends linked by shared history, faith and cultural ties, and that New Delhi is firmly located with the inhabitants of the neighboring country in their transitional phase. PM Modi rents the youth of Nepal for street cleaning Prime Minister Modi added that a thing that came out after days of troubles in Nepal is the commitment of young boys and girls there to clean the streets and cities with a feeling of purity. He said that this work was inspiring and appetizable. “During the last two to three days, the young men and women of Nepal … have been seen on the roads of Nepal doing cleaning and painting with great efforts and a feeling of purity. I also saw these images of their indication on social networks. Their positive thought, this positive work is not only inspiring, but it is also a clear indication of the new Dawn of Nepal. Added. Sushila Karki makes history by becoming the first PM woman in Nepal Friday evening, the former chief judge Sushila Karki became the first woman Prime Minister of Nepals to lead an interim government, ending days of political uncertainty after the KP Sharma Oli administration was forced to resign following a national agitation triggered by a ban on social media. Karki was selected to direct the interim government after consultations between President Ramchandra Paudel, senior military officials and young demonstrators who led the movement. Later in the same evening, President Paudel, acting on the recommendation of Karki, dissolved the House of Representatives with effect at 11 p.m. on September 12, 2025, according to an opinion published by the Bureau of Presidents. The president also announced that new parliamentary elections will take place on March 21, 2026, according to the opinion.

