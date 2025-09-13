Charlie Kirk's wife pays tribute after his assassination; suspect Tyler Robinson in Utah prison





Erika Kirk makes the first public remarks after the death of the husbands: “The cries of this echo widow”

​

Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, made her first public remarks just two days after her husband was slaughtered at Utah Valley University.

Standing next to her husbands, empty the studio chair and tightening her cross necklace while she was talking, her podium wore the words: that Charlie was received in the merciful arms of Jesus, our loving Savior.

Thousands of people were waiting to hear Erika, not only as a partner of Charlies in life, but as the mother of their two young children and a full -fledged leader.

She first thanked the first stakeholders and family supporters, in particular President Donald Trump and vice-president JD Vance. “Mr. President, my husband loved you,” she said.

From this stage, Erika shared Charlies' private conviction on what mattered most if he had ever entered politics. Charlie has always said that if he presented himself to his functions, his absolute priority would be to relaunch the American family, said the mother of two.

She also underlined one of Charlies' life scriptures. One of Charlies' favorite biblical verses was the Ephesians 5:25: husbands love your women, as Christ loved the Church and abandoned for her.

Erika said that the verse was more than words for her husband, but the reflection of her life and his sacrifice. My husband put his life for me, for our nation, for our children. He showed ultimate love and true alliance.

Even in mourning, Erika underlined her faith. Our world is filled with evil. But our God is so good. So incredibly good.

She refused to take the death of her husband in stride. The cries of this widow resonate in the world as a battle cry. To all those who listen to this evening through America this evening, the movement that my husband has built will not die. It will not be. I refuse to let it happen. He will become stronger. More daring. Stronger and larger than ever, “she said.

She announced that visits to the Tpusas and Americafest campus would continue and develop. There will be even more tours in the coming years, she said. The radio and podcast show which he was so proud will continue.

Erika admitted that she had not slept since the death of her late husband and still presents herself as a current mother to her two grandchildren despite the circumstances. When I went home last night, Gigi, our daughter, ran in my arms, she asked, where dad? I told him, he is on a work trip with Jesus for your blueberry budget.

She has promised, I make Turning Point USA the greatest thing that this nation has ever seen.

“May God bless you all and God bless America.”

Erika Kirk, formerly Erika Frantzve, married Charlie in May 2021. Former Miss Arizona USA, she is a real estate professional, non -profit founder and host of the podcast “Midweek Rise Up”.

Charlie Kirk, 31, was co-founder and CEO of USA turning point (TPUSA).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxnews.com/live-news/charlie-kirk-shooting-utah-valley-university-9-13-2025 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos