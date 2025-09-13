Nicola Sturgeon: Where does JK Rowling have time to darken about me?

In his new memories, FranklyNicola Sturgeon writes a lot about her impostor syndrome. I had a similar feeling leading the former Scottish Prime Minister for an interview in the New Statesman Podcast Studio this week, unfortunately located in the basement next to the wet towels of colleagues who had bicycle in work.

What can I have to add to a conversation with someone whose political and personal life was so exposed by journalists and political opponents, elections and requests, Scotland police and now the relentless promotional treadmill for the memory itself? Scotland has become such a bowl of red fish for her that she even plans to move away for a while, perhaps in London (Soho and Coal Drops Yard are her favorite places there to go out, she told me).

For such a constant character, the winner of eight elections and the oldest Scottish Prime Minister at almost a decade, his career has radically Yoyo.

The affirmations of sexual assault of ten women led to spectacular benefits with its predecessor and mentor Alex Salmond. The police investigation into the finances of the SNPs, which led to her arrest (she has since been authorized), accusations of embezzlement against her now formidable husband, and their family home is patching through the news as a crime scene, continues.

The 2014 Scottish independence referendum has broken a dream but has cemented its place in history as the first leading woman in Scotland. His leadership during the pandemic The desire of many pitiful subjects of Boris Johnson in the south of the border at the time led to tears and the need to seek therapy during the investigation coded years later.

The British government has blocked its attempt to introduce gender self-identification in Scotland. She believes she has lost the locker room when he finds it difficult to name the sex of a rapist, identifying herself as a woman, who was initially sent to a prison. But it is always an increasingly rare traditional political voice defending trans rights.

His resignation of shock in 2023 left a country divided on the question of independence, the debate between the sexes and the domestic file of the SNP, but his party survived his departure and the police investigation which followed. He is again at the top of the surveys. The last shows work and reform in second place.

While Sturgeon, dressed almost entirely in a scarlet of bread poster to his nails, sat in the studio, I started by asking questions about these polls.

She reflected that the reform exploits a feeling in the United Kingdom that the country does not work and said that the left parties should respond with better analysis.

I think what is necessary in response to that of the parties on the progressive left is a recognition of these problems, a recognition they must be addressed, but a better analysis of the causes of the problems and better solutions than Nigel Farage and the reform offer, she said. Nigel Farage wants everyone to believe that all the ailments in the country are due to immigrants and the Wokery, in summary, and it is nonsense. The country's problems probably date from the financial accident, exacerbated by Brexit, of which Nigel Farage was one of the main engines of.

She described the SNP as probably alone among the traditional parties in the United Kingdom by asserting the positive case of immigration, and accused Keir Starmer of legitimizing the main argument of Nigel by saying effectively, yes, we agree that all this is due to immigration, but we do better.

But there have been demonstrations outside asylum hotels in Scotland, and like their counterparts in St Georges, South, Saltiers look at lampposts in certain parts of Scotland. The council workers responsible for withdrawing them in Aberdeenshire and Falkirk faced the intimidation of the public. For one of the best known nationalists of nations, this must cause reflection. Sturgeon said he surprised me to see Saltiers fly during a recent trip to Aberdeen, describing the sight as something I had never really seen before. The flag is however a living part of SNPS messaging.

Look, I was standing in front of Saltiers, I agitated the salute and I am proud of the salute, she said. I am a patriotic Scottish, but I also think that we should make less flags. The flags are pieces of fabric at the end of the day. They represent something in a country, but they have no separate personalities.

She made a distinction between SNP nationalism and the type of nationalism that dominated the headlines during the summer. The SNP is called the Scottish National Party, of course the Scottish independence movement is a nationalist movement, in the sense that we want independence, she said. But it is not nationalist in the way in which these nationalist movements that we see around the world are or even the one that Nigel Farage leads, she said, describing the SNP version as a civic movement, inclusive, independent and autonomous.

In FranklySturgeon describes the 2014 Scottish referendum campaign as a positive and good humor competition. Others remember it differently. Online train fishing has become a consumer concern. Nick Robinson, then BBC political editor, needed a bodyguard.

While Sturgeon praised the political commitment from the perspective of participation in the vote was 85%, she admitted to having been a little ashamed that I did not think more about this during the referendum himself, and I should have understood before this point, but I really did not understand, European identity, citizen felt.

Perhaps just as the division for some voters was sturgeons who try to adopt a law allowing the Scottish to self-identify their gender. This was thwarted by the British government, but deepened a bankruptcy in the Scottish left, perhaps the best symbolized by two of the most eminent public and feminist figures: Sturgeon and the genus vocally Harry Potter Author JK Rowling.

In FranklySturgeon describes Rowlings' decision to wear a t-shirt with the slogan Nicola Sturgeon destroying women's rights as a turning point, which makes it more at risk of physical damage possible. In His examination Among the memories on his website, Rowling wrote that his intention was to prevent journalists from asking sturgeon questions about women's safety, adding that she had never blamed Sturgeon for the threats she herself received.

When I asked Sturgeon about this criticism, she said: I don't know where she gets time! She is a very successful woman. IVe bought Harry Potter Books for all the young people of my life, I think they are great, but my God, where does she have time to obsess him on my subject? I hate telling him that it is just not reciprocal.

She continued: I am not obsessed with other people who have a different vision of me, they have the right to have a different vision. There are people in this life which, it often strikes me, spend much more time, like immeasurably, thinking of me that I never think so.

On the t-shirt, Sturgeon said: it comes from the position of women's safety, from a debate which, according to her, has undergone too much abuse and everything. And yet, for someone in their position, instead of trying to reduce the temperature and relieve rhetoric, does something that consists in doing the opposite and very personalized, she said. I do not live on a yacht, I do not live behind large security doors. I am not surrounded by security.

Will the two women ever meet to heal this split? I think it seems really improbable, but it is not from my point of view, replied Sturgeon. Listen, I don't have a super animus towards JK Rowling. I never did. We do not vehemently agree on independence. She has a very different vision of me on trans rights. She is entitled to that. I would like her to challenge her position without what seems to me sometimes indulge in a little free cruelty to trans people.

You can listen to our whole conversation, which also covered Alex Salmond, the SNP domestic record and how the delivery never says to a political future, on the New Statesman Podcast.

