The office has previously reported On how the Chinese state -related crime networks have operated the Canada real estate market, casinos and diaspora associations, often under the coverage of United Front Work. One of these groups, the Chinese Freemasons, was linked to meetings with Canadian politicians, as reported by the Globe and Mail before the 2025 federal elections. The globe noted that Toronto's chapter explicitly defends the peaceful reunification of Taiwan. The Jamestown Foundations New Discovery on Active Groups in Taiwan, including Chinese Freemasons, also known as Hongmen, The related Bamboo Union triad and the Chinese unification promotion party (CUPP) show that Taiwan is the epicenter of such a visible strategy, although less intensive, through democracies, including the United States. Vancouver's parallels in Sydney via New York in Taipei should alert governments that the problem of the fifth column is international and that it increases.

Taipei During a banquet in Shenzhen more than two decades ago, Chang An-Lo The boss of the Bamboo Union known as Big Brother Chang or White Wolf lifted a drink to one of the parts of the games. His guest, Hu Shiying, was the son of the head of the propaganda of Mao Zedongs. Big Brother Chang, Hu would have grilled it, an episode highlighted In a new report of the JameStown Foundation.

Hu would later be described by the Australian journalist John Garnaut as a former partner of Xi Jinping. This link with Hu and other Princements Chang said that he had met the head of the Union in bamboo in the orbit of the party's elites. Garnaut also reported that the Ministry of States Security (MSS) had used the Union of Bamboo to channel lucrative opportunities to Taiwanese politicians. According to Jamestown’s researcher Martin Purbrick, a former Royal Hong Kong police intelligence, such episodes show how the CCP systematically co -opted Taiwanese crime in the context of his Strategy in Front United.

The long history of the links between the CCP and the groups of crimes organized in Taiwan, writes Purbrick, shows that the strategy of Front United has been deeply integrated into the political life of the Taiwans.

The global influence of Changs is not a relic of the past. The office reported, Based on Canadian immigration files disclosed from the 1990s, that the information indicated that the Chang Triad had effectively bought the Belize state, on the southern Mexico border, for use in the smuggling of illegal immigrants in the United States. But Chang is more relevant than ever because the fears of the growth of Beijing invasive Taiwan. In August 2025, seated in his Taipei office in front of an RPC flag, he appeared on a YouTube program to deny that he had led a fifth column. Instead, he insisted that Taiwan must kiss Beijing and get started like a bridge for cross peace.

His refusal came only a few months after the Taiwans Ministry of Justice accused Cupp of having acted as a political front for organized crime and foreign interference. Police suspected more than 130 members of crimes ranging from homicide to drug trafficking. The prosecutors billed the AUPP agents to have taken $ 2.3 million from the CCP to finance propaganda. In January, the Ministry of the Interior moved to dissolve the party, submitting the case to the Constitutional Court of Taiwans. In March, a Kaohsiung court sentenced the deputy secretary general of the AUPP, Wen Lung and two retired military officers for recruiting Taiwanese staff on behalf of the PRC. According to legal files, Wen had been presented by Chang at the Zhuhai Taiwan affairs office, who in turn linked it to an APL liaison officer.

President Lai Ching-Te, in a speech on national security in March, warned that Beijing was trying to divide, destroy us and overthrow us from the inside. Taipei intelligence assessments describe the Union of Bamboo and PUPP in the context of a fifth potential column, prepared to foment disorders and manipulate opinion in the event of an invasion.

The historical record shows why Taipei is so worried. The name of Chang has shaded some of the darkest chapters Taiwans. In the 1980s, he was suspected of participating in the assassination of dissident writer Henry Liu in California. He was then found guilty of smuggling heroin in the United States, serving ten years in prison. After his return to Taiwan, he fled in 1996 when the authorities asked for his arrest, spending 17 years to Shenzhen. During these years, he cultivated links with families of influential parties. At the Banquet of Shenzhen, the journalist of Washington Post John Pomfret wrote, Hu Shiying presented him as the big brother Chang, signaling acceptance in the elite circles. Garnaut, writing more than a decade later, noted that Hu was an old partner of Xi Jinping and that Chang had moved comfortably among other princements, including the sons of a former secretary general of the CCP and a revolutionary general.

These connections translate into political capital. When Chang returned to Taiwan in 2013, he launched the Unification Promotion Group China a pro-Beijing group openly defending a country, two systems. He said his mission was to cultivate red voters. CUPP executives and bamboo union subsidiaries have become visible in street policy, confusing themselves with independence activists and disturbing rallies. During the American speaker Nancy Pelose 2021 visit, they organized counter-protection in echo at the Beijing line.

The ideological war is even deeper. A 2011 Phoenix TV segment recalled how a Bamboo Union's elder said in 1981 that he preferred the CCC reigned in Taiwan that Taiwan kidnapped by Taiwan's self -employed. Chang himself has echoed this feeling for decades. In 2005, he launched a group based in Guangzhou called the defense of China Alliance, later renamed in Taipei under the name of Cupp. Its activism has experienced disruptive demonstrations, nationalist rallies and propaganda campaigns amplified through China's media channels.

Purbrick locates these developments in a wider front united game book. Taiwanese triads and Chinese Freemason associations are courted as basic mobilizers, intermediaries and psychological executors. A recent Washington Post report has also linked Chinese Freemasons to the powerful Triad 14K, a global network deeply involved in Chinese underground banking networks accused of fetanyl product laundering for Mexican cartels in the United States. The Triadhongin link completes other CCP efforts: online influence campaigns, cultural awareness and information recruitment within Taiwans army.

The implications extend beyond Taiwan. In Canada, Australia, the United States, Southeast Asia, and beyond, intelligence agencies have documented how RPR triads will wash the benefits of drugs, finance political gifts and intimidate the diaspora critics. These groups benefit from tacit state protection: their neglected crime as long as they advance the strategic objectives of Beijing. It is a hybrid war by stealthy soldiers and not soldiers to assault beaches, but criminal unions reshaping the interior policy.

For Taiwan, the Bamboo Union and the PUPP remain immediate threats. For other democracies, they serve as case studies on how tactics of the United Front adapt through borders. President Law warns that Beijing seeks to create the illusion that China governs Taiwan resonates internationally.

Before leaving journalism to establish a consulting cabinet, John Garnaut himself has swelled in the political benefits of his reports. He was continued by a Chinese-Australian real estate developer in Shenzhen, who had channeled great gifts to Australian political parties. The developer, later publicly involved in the case by an Australian legislator, under the parliamentary privilege, successfully continued Garnaut for defamation in 2019. Later linked to a Chinese oil conglomerate accused of having targeted the Biden family in influence operations. Together, these episodes highlight the global scope of the United Front networks.