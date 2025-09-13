Politics
If there is no backup, it is impossible
SEMARAG, KOMPAS.COM – Former President Joko Widodo spoke of the controversy of his diploma and his son, vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.
Jokowi suspected that there was a figure of “big person” behind the controversy.
He mentioned that this problem has been running for years and would have been possible to last a long time without the support or safeguarding of strong games.
“Yes, it's not just a day or two days. Four years ago. If the breathing is long, if none save is not possible. It's easy,” said Jokowi when he was met on Friday (9/9/2025).
Read also: Jokowi will soon meet Budi Arie who was struck by a reshuffle of the cabinet
Jokowi's declaration responded to the civil prosecution filed by Subhan Palal at the Central Jakarta District Court linked to the validity of the Gibran diploma during registration as vice-presidential candidate.
The trial highlighted the history of the education of Gibran, which would have taken secondary education in the secondary school of Orchid Park, in Singapore, not in Indonesia.
“The Jokowi diploma has been exhibited. The Gibran diploma was exhibited. Later until the Jan Ethes diploma exhibition,” said Jokowi.
Apart from that, Jokowi stressed that he would continue to follow the applicable legal process and would be ready to face the existing trial.
“But we follow the existing legal process. Everything we serve,” he said.
Jokowi also acknowledged that the decision to send Gibran to Gibran abroad was on his own initiative, with the aim that his child would become more independent.
“Yes. At Orchid Park Secondary School. He who is named. He who is looking for him. Whether independent (schools abroad),” said Jokowi.
Gibran was prosecuted RP. 125 billions related to the alleged diploma
Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is now vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, was civilly prosecuted for the alleged use of an illegal high school diploma when registering as vice-presidential candidate.
The trial brought by Subhan Palal on Friday (08/29/2025) was recorded with number 583 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST at the District Court of Jakarta Central.
In his petitum, Subhan asked Gibran and the General Electoral Commission (KPU):
- Compensation remuneration of 125 Billions IDR
- RP. 10 million to the Treasury of the State
He argued that Gibran did not meet the requirements in terms of secondary education such as stipulated in electoral law.
Subhan also detailed that Gibran had only been recorded to study at the Orchid Park Secondary School (2002-2004) in Singapore, then went to Uts Insearch, Sydney (2004-2007).
In the midst of this controversy, Roy Suryo (telematics) and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma also asked the audience or audience meeting (RDPU) with the Indonesian Parliament, to discuss the validity of the 7th presidential diploma Jokowi and the Gibran secondary school diploma.
Roy Suryo underlined the irregularities of Gibran's education which, according to him, were only two years old at Orchard Park secondary school before continuing to Mdis Singapore. Even if there are other testimonies that say that Gibran has studied solo.
When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE
|
Sources
2/ https://regional.kompas.com/read/2025/09/13/060000178/polemik-ijazah-gibran-jokowi-kalau-nggak-ada-yang-backup-nggak-mungkin
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHS England » “Stress Test” and Pre-Winter Check-in when the NHS prepares for winter
- Trump says the United States has attacked another boat that would have transported drugs to Venezuela
- Samford Mens Tennis organized the first Samford invitation
- PM PMQS Catching Mandelon after
- Revenge Politics – Journal – Dawn.com
- Xi Jinping of Gold Secret in Lula on how to please Donald Trump
- “Each infiltrator will have to leave”: PM Modi takes kicks at the congress, RJD at Bihar | New policies
- The president of KPU denies Protect Jokowi and Gibran with a secret diploma of presidential candidates
- The number of Americans looking for British citizenship due to the value of London | Sadi Khan
- The good, bad and ugly Van Realitys -Begin Wsu Cougars football
- Trump announces that he sends federal police to Memphis and that Chicago is the next
- The Conservative Frontbencher becomes the first deputy seated to fail the reform