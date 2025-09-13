If there is no backup, it is impossible

SEMARAG, KOMPAS.COM – Former President Joko Widodo spoke of the controversy of his diploma and his son, vice-president Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Jokowi suspected that there was a figure of “big person” behind the controversy.

He mentioned that this problem has been running for years and would have been possible to last a long time without the support or safeguarding of strong games.

“Yes, it's not just a day or two days. Four years ago. If the breathing is long, if none save is not possible. It's easy,” said Jokowi when he was met on Friday (9/9/2025).

Jokowi's declaration responded to the civil prosecution filed by Subhan Palal at the Central Jakarta District Court linked to the validity of the Gibran diploma during registration as vice-presidential candidate.

The trial highlighted the history of the education of Gibran, which would have taken secondary education in the secondary school of Orchid Park, in Singapore, not in Indonesia.

“The Jokowi diploma has been exhibited. The Gibran diploma was exhibited. Later until the Jan Ethes diploma exhibition,” said Jokowi.

Apart from that, Jokowi stressed that he would continue to follow the applicable legal process and would be ready to face the existing trial.

“But we follow the existing legal process. Everything we serve,” he said.

Jokowi also acknowledged that the decision to send Gibran to Gibran abroad was on his own initiative, with the aim that his child would become more independent.

“Yes. At Orchid Park Secondary School. He who is named. He who is looking for him. Whether independent (schools abroad),” said Jokowi.

Gibran was prosecuted RP. 125 billions related to the alleged diploma

Gibran Rakabuming Raka, who is now vice-president of the Republic of Indonesia, was civilly prosecuted for the alleged use of an illegal high school diploma when registering as vice-presidential candidate.

The trial brought by Subhan Palal on Friday (08/29/2025) was recorded with number 583 / PDT.G / 2025 / PN JKT.PST at the District Court of Jakarta Central.

In his petitum, Subhan asked Gibran and the General Electoral Commission (KPU):

Compensation remuneration of 125 Billions IDR

RP. 10 million to the Treasury of the State

He argued that Gibran did not meet the requirements in terms of secondary education such as stipulated in electoral law.

Subhan also detailed that Gibran had only been recorded to study at the Orchid Park Secondary School (2002-2004) in Singapore, then went to Uts Insearch, Sydney (2004-2007).

In the midst of this controversy, Roy Suryo (telematics) and Dr. Tifauzia Tyassuma also asked the audience or audience meeting (RDPU) with the Indonesian Parliament, to discuss the validity of the 7th presidential diploma Jokowi and the Gibran secondary school diploma.

Roy Suryo underlined the irregularities of Gibran's education which, according to him, were only two years old at Orchard Park secondary school before continuing to Mdis Singapore. Even if there are other testimonies that say that Gibran has studied solo.



