Politics
Trump ready to strike Moscow with `major sanctions'
Washington President Trump demanded on Saturday that all NATO countries will help the United States to slap “major sanctions” in Moscow and finish war in Ukraine by first interrupting Russian oil purchases and imposing up to 100% of China.
I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have accepted and started doing the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying Russia oil “, Trump Posted on Truth Social in a letter to the 32 Member States.
“As you know, Natos' commitment to be won was much less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, was shocking! This considerably weakens your negotiation position and the negotiation power, on Russia,” he continued.
In his most direct remarks, Trump said he was “ready” to evolve on sanctions, which could have a devastating impact on Russia's finances – but finally left the decision in the hands of NATO members.
“Say just when? I think that, the more NATO, as a group, placing prices of 50% to 100% on China, to be completely withdrawn after the end of the war with Russia and Ukraine, will also be of great help to end this deadly, but ridiculous war,” he added.
The president has also pushed Europeans for weeks to slap the prices on China as well as India – and increase the economic pressure on the Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin. Other sanctions would also put pressure on these nations to buy us oil instead.
China bought more than $ 7.2 billion in Russian fossil fuels in July, according to the Energy and clean air research center.
“China has a strong control, and even adhesion, on Russia, and these powerful prices will break this catch,” said Trump in his article on Saturday.
India also bought around $ 3.6 billion in Moscow fossil fuels in July, according to the report of the Research Group based in Helsinki.
The United States has already imposed 50% tasks on India for the purchase of oil from Russia, although Trump has announced that it would be involved in continuous negotiations to deal with the trade barriers between our two nations.
After China and India, Turkey, a member of NATO, is the third largest Russian oil buyer since 2023, statistics group show.
Hungary also continues to buy its oil in Moscow, while France, Belgium and Spain represented around 85% of all Russian liquid natural gas imports in 2024, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.
The center Noted earlier this year that imports of Moscow fossil fuels exceeded European Union financial aid to Ukraine.
But a recent call by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have dissuaded at least a big buyer from Putin's Oil.
Slovakia is ready to find the opportunities of how to do good for their people and solve this problem without Russian oil and Russian gas, said the best adviser to Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met the Ukrainian president.
Trump added in his post on Saturday: “It's not Trumps War (it would never have started if I was president!), It was the Bidens and Zelenskyys war.”
“I am only there to help stop it and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. Crazy!)”, He added.
“If NATO does what I say, war will end quickly and all these lives will be saved! Otherwise, you just waste my time and time, energy and money from the United States.”
|
Sources
2/ https://nypost.com/2025/09/13/us-news/trump-ready-to-hit-moscow-with-major-sanctions-demands-nato-countries-halt-purchases-of-russian-oil/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- NHS England » “Stress Test” and Pre-Winter Check-in when the NHS prepares for winter
- Trump says the United States has attacked another boat that would have transported drugs to Venezuela
- Samford Mens Tennis organized the first Samford invitation
- PM PMQS Catching Mandelon after
- Revenge Politics – Journal – Dawn.com
- Xi Jinping of Gold Secret in Lula on how to please Donald Trump
- “Each infiltrator will have to leave”: PM Modi takes kicks at the congress, RJD at Bihar | New policies
- The president of KPU denies Protect Jokowi and Gibran with a secret diploma of presidential candidates
- The number of Americans looking for British citizenship due to the value of London | Sadi Khan
- The good, bad and ugly Van Realitys -Begin Wsu Cougars football
- Trump announces that he sends federal police to Memphis and that Chicago is the next
- The Conservative Frontbencher becomes the first deputy seated to fail the reform