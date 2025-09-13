Washington President Trump demanded on Saturday that all NATO countries will help the United States to slap “major sanctions” in Moscow and finish war in Ukraine by first interrupting Russian oil purchases and imposing up to 100% of China.

I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have accepted and started doing the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying Russia oil “, Trump Posted on Truth Social in a letter to the 32 Member States.

“As you know, Natos' commitment to be won was much less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, was shocking! This considerably weakens your negotiation position and the negotiation power, on Russia,” he continued.

In his most direct remarks, Trump said he was “ready” to evolve on sanctions, which could have a devastating impact on Russia's finances – but finally left the decision in the hands of NATO members.

“Say just when? I think that, the more NATO, as a group, placing prices of 50% to 100% on China, to be completely withdrawn after the end of the war with Russia and Ukraine, will also be of great help to end this deadly, but ridiculous war,” he added.

The president has also pushed Europeans for weeks to slap the prices on China as well as India – and increase the economic pressure on the Russian tyrant Vladimir Putin. Other sanctions would also put pressure on these nations to buy us oil instead.

China bought more than $ 7.2 billion in Russian fossil fuels in July, according to the Energy and clean air research center.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Russian president Vladimir Putin and Chinese president Xi Jinping met earlier this month. AP

“China has a strong control, and even adhesion, on Russia, and these powerful prices will break this catch,” said Trump in his article on Saturday.

India also bought around $ 3.6 billion in Moscow fossil fuels in July, according to the report of the Research Group based in Helsinki.

The United States has already imposed 50% tasks on India for the purchase of oil from Russia, although Trump has announced that it would be involved in continuous negotiations to deal with the trade barriers between our two nations.

After China and India, Turkey, a member of NATO, is the third largest Russian oil buyer since 2023, statistics group show.

Hungary also continues to buy its oil in Moscow, while France, Belgium and Spain represented around 85% of all Russian liquid natural gas imports in 2024, according to the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis.

The center Noted earlier this year that imports of Moscow fossil fuels exceeded European Union financial aid to Ukraine.

A recent call by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have dissuaded at least a large Russian oil buyer in Slovakia, to stop. Bloomberg via Getty Images

But a recent call by the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have dissuaded at least a big buyer from Putin's Oil.

Slovakia is ready to find the opportunities of how to do good for their people and solve this problem without Russian oil and Russian gas, said the best adviser to Zelensky, Andriy Yermak, after Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico met the Ukrainian president.

Trump added in his post on Saturday: “It's not Trumps War (it would never have started if I was president!), It was the Bidens and Zelenskyys war.”

“I am only there to help stop it and save thousands of Russian and Ukrainian lives (7,118 lives lost last week, alone. Crazy!)”, He added.

“If NATO does what I say, war will end quickly and all these lives will be saved! Otherwise, you just waste my time and time, energy and money from the United States.”