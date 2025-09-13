JP JP Bara Volunteers is ordered by Jokowi to support Prabowo-Gibran 2 periods





Jakarta, kompas.com – The president of the volunteer Bara Jokowi President or Bara JP Willem Frans Ansanay said he received a mandate from the 7th President of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to support the pair of presidents Prabowo Subbowo and the vice-president Gibran Rakabing Rakuming Rakum for two periods. This declaration was sent by Frans during the inauguration of the Central Council of Central Leadership Council (DPP) of Bara JP for the period 2025-2030 who was assisted by the president of the youngest son of Indonesian Solidarity (PSI) as well as the youngest son of Jokowi, Kaesang Pangarep. Gathered after the event, said Frans, the spirit of supporting the government of Prabowo-Gibran was not only the will of Bara JP. “But it is a mandate. The mandate of Bara JP's main coach is Mr. Engineer Joko Widodo, the 7th president, that Bara JP must be a volunteer organization that oversees the Prabowo-Gibran government for 2 periods,” said Frans, when he met the Jang '45 museum complex, Menteng, Jakarta, Saturday 9/13/2025). Read also: Even if she is sick, Kaesang continues to attend the inauguration of the Board Volunteer Jokowi According to Frans, Jokowi advised Bara JP to supervise the new government. However, according to him, the journey of a government period has not been maximized, so he must win the elections twice. “So we have just gathered 2 periods, so that by welcoming the transformation of the nation which is predicted by President Prabowo,” said Frans. Consequently, he said, Bara JP has prepared to help the government's Prabowo-Gibran government program in the community and to consolidate the power of the people. “To believe in this government, namely Prabowo as president and Mas Gibran as vice-president,” he said. Read also: Bara JP rejects the proposal to make Gibran: the country is again good Meanwhile, Kaesang only seemed to listen to the inauguration ceremony and serve volunteers to take photos. He never makes a statement on the podium or journalists. “I'm sick again,” said Kaesang when I left.

When the situation is uncertain, Kompas.com remains determined to provide clear facts on the ground. Continue to follow the latest updates and important notifications in the kompas.com application. Download HERE



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2025/09/13/15303791/relawan-bara-jp-diperintahkan-jokowi-untuk-dukung-prabowo-gibran-2-periode The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos