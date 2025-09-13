FO confirms the participation of PM Shehbaz in Arab -Islamic on Israeli strikes in Qatar – World

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was confirmed on Saturday to attend a summit of Arab and Muslim leaders in Qatar to denounce the Israeli attacks against Hamas officials in Doha and to show his solidarity with the Gulf State.

Qatar said Earlier in the day, he would keep the emergency aimless in the light of recent developments in the region. The spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Majed Al-Ansari, said that the meeting on Monday would examine a draft resolution on the Israeli attack on the state of Qatar on Sunday during a ministerial meeting.

Israel has targeted Hamas leaders on Tuesday in strikes on the Qatari capital, killing five Hamas members and a Qatari security official. The attack led to a general condemnation, including monarchies in the Allied Gulf in the United States, the main backer Israels.

Al-Ansari would have been quoted by the official Qna Press agency that the summit reflected a large Arab and Islamic solidarity with the state of Qatar in the face of the cowardly aggression of the Israels and the categorical rejection of terrorism of the State of Israels.

Confirming the participation of Prime Minister Shehbazs, Foreign Office (FO) said in a press release published on X that Pakistan was co-space of the summit. He added that Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, to expand the occupied West Bank settlement activities and to force the Palestinians were also part of the decision to hold the summit.

Heads of States and governments and senior officials of the organization of member countries of Islamic cooperation should participate in the summit. The summit will be preceded by the preparatory meeting of foreign ministers on September 14, 2025. The Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, will participate in the preparatory session, said FO.

The FO reiterated that Pakistan has attached great importance to its relations with Qatar and strongly condemned the Israeli aggression against the country and other regional states.

Among the leaders present, it will be Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will also be in Doha, but his presence in Reunion has not yet been confirmed.

Analysts say that the summit is intended to send a clear signal to Israel.

Qatar, which welcomes the largest American base in the region, plays a mediation role in the Gaza War alongside the United States and Egypt.

Israeli strikes were considered through the Gulf as an unprecedented violation of sovereignty and an attack on diplomacy itself, said Andreas Krieg of Kings College, adding that the summit reported that such an attack could not be standardized.

The objective is to draw clear red lines and put an end to the sense in Israel that it can act with impunity, he said. Expect a clearer position on Palestine and a more difficult advantage over Israeli actions.

Trump hosts PM Qatars

Earlier, US President Donald Trump held dinner with Qatari Prime Minister in New York on Friday.

Separately, Trump expressed his annoyance as for the strike during a telephone call with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and sought to ensure the Qataris that such attacks would not happen again.

Trump and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed Bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani were joined by a Trump advisor, an American special envoy Steve Witkoff.

Super dinner with Potus. I just finished, the deputy chief of the mission Qatars, Hamah al-Muftah, said on X.

The White House confirmed that the dinner had taken place but offered no detail. The session followed a one-hour meeting that Al-Thani had at the White House on Friday with vice-president JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

An informed source of the meeting said that he had discussed future Qatars as a mediator in the region and defense cooperation following Israeli strikes against Hamas in Doha.

Trump said he was not satisfied with the Israel strike, which he described as a unilateral action that has not advanced American or Israeli interests.