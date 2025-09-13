Reflections on immortality highlight its blatant inheritance dilemma

The aging autocrats walked side by side, leading a procession of foreign leaders to watch a military parade in Beijing. Then, in a surprisingly frank moment, a hot micro attracted President Vladimir Putin and the Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to discuss the methods to prolong human life. “Human organs can be transplanted continuously”, Putin's translator was heard adage. “The longer you live, the more you become, and [you can] even reach immortality. »» For the Russian president, the subject of mortality may go to the heart perhaps the greatest vulnerability of the autocratic system he has built: when he is no longer in powerWill everything collapse? During the 25 years that followed her elected president for the first time, Putin redid the Russian political system to her image. The Party in power, Pro-Kremlin, United Russia, occupation 315 of 450 DUMA sits and hold the vast majority of regional appointments. The elections are neither free nor fair, according to observers of human rights, and the constitutional changes he supervised in 2020 allow Putin to remain president until 2036, when he will be 83 years old. These facts lead many analysts to believe that Putin would not be happy to leave. Instead, if the Russian president had to die or become incapable, a series of political dominoes would begin to fall out of control.

First, the Russian Prime Minister would enter the presidency. This would make Mikhail Mishustin, a former 59 -year -old tax official who has occupied this role since 2020, the head of the country – but only temporarily. According to the Constitution, the Federation Council should call Elections to determine a new president within 14 days. This is where the process would be confused. Regarding analysts, Putin has not picked a successor by hand. “If Vladimir Putin suddenly dies or with a week or two weeks of sickness notice, there will be a ton of pressure so as not to kiss things to avoid a Time of trouble“Said Julian Waller, professor at George Washington University and researcher in Russia at Think Tank CNA. “You don't want the 90s to come back. You don't want the Russian civil war,” he said. Such a situation could see the emergence of many jockeying contenders to lead the country's government. The appointment of Mishustin as president does not guarantee his probability of being elected, say the experts, and the electoral process could be used to legitimize a successor picked by hand. But there is a fundamental paradox in the composition of the inner circle of Putin: a lot of Its potential replacements are also old. Figures like Defense Minister Andrei Belousov appointed by analysts as potential successors. The youngest of them is 66 years old. “The stick should have spent a little time ago,” said Waller. “They failed to do it, and now there has been a kind of rush in the past two years – Really since the war – To try to refresh the blood of the Russian elite. »»

Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping and Kim Jong Un.

Kremlin.ru



Instead of coming from the inner circle of Putin, Waller said that a successor could emerge from a young crew of civil servants appointed during the war in Ukraine. People like Alexei Dyumin, the Secretary of the 53 -year -old Council of State and former bodyguard of Putin, or Dmitry Patrushev, The 47-year-old Deputy Prime Minister of Agriculture and The son of the former Secretary of the Security Council, would probably confirm the system that Putin created but would not be overwhelmed by their age. Authorities can also try to install an uncontrollable and malleable person in the wishes of the political elites. “It is possible that the person who succeeds Vladimir Putin is not the most powerful person in the political order, at least for this immediate period,” added Waller. There are few precedents in modern Russia for the type of chaos that such a change of guard could bring. The most recent major crisis to face the Russian regime occurred in 2023, when the chief of the Wagner mercenary, Yevgeny Prigozhin, launched a military revolt tent that brought His rostov-on-donation fighters at the Moscow door. Russian authorities were taken on the back. Public messaging throughout the mutiny was rare, and Russian leaders seemed uncertain how to react. Putin's death could arouse a similar response from the authorities and the general publicsaid Margarita Zavadskaya, an expert in Russian policy at the Finnish Institute for International Affairs. “His sudden absence would be shocking, but people are more likely to adopt an waiting attitude rather than mobilize against or to support [of the new leadership]or to commemorate [Putin]”” She said. In the tradition of Soviet leaders before him, Putin's death may not even be announced immediately to allow time to create an answer, Zavadskaya suggested.

