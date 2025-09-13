There is money …: Yograj Singh shares an blunt socket from India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Match | Cricket





There is money …: Yograj Singh shares a frank match

India is expected to face Pakistan in the biggest match of the group phase of the Asian 2025 Cup at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 14 (Sunday). This is the first time that the two rivals of the arc have been faced since Pahalgam's vile terrorist attacks. Therefore, several people have called for a boycott of the match, and the feelings concerning this game are quite high. In the midst of tensions, the father of Yuvraj Singh and former Indian cricket player Yograj Singh shared his point of view on the Mega Match.

In an interaction with Ani, Yograj Singh said that Pakistan cannot compete with India. He also cited how IPL has brought back money and in turn prosperity to Indian cricket and improved it.

“Regarding Pakistan, what will he do? He can't compete with India. Since IPL has come to India, Indian players have become very large. Why?

“There is no match between Pakistan and India. It is not possible. Because the platform they play is clay. And the sky is the place where we play cricket. Heaven and soil have never met. It is not possible,” he added.

“Pakistan needs someone like Imran Khan”

Yograj Singh also said that Pakistan should develop a team as India has done. He also shed light that they need someone like Imran Khan to rebuild this.

“I think Pakistan should develop its own team and its own people. Just as we think of our players, Pakistan should also think about it. Imran Khan brought players who were fighting with poverty and supported them to play. That is why they won the World Cup. They need a process of reflection like Imran Khan,”

