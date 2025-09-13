



President Donald Trump seemed to support a promise to sanction Russia for his refusal to accept a cease-fire in Ukraine on Saturday, announcing new rigorous conditions on his own allies before taking action.

Trump has repeatedly threatened to punish Russia with new sanctions if it refuses to reach an agreement with Ukraine, but has not followed because Moscow has ignored several deadlines.

Now Trump says that he will only sanction Russia when all NATO countries stop buying Russia oil and placing scanning prices on chinaasures which are unlikely to be met

Read more: Trump says that he will sanction Russia after Putin will launch the greatest air attack in war

I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have accepted and started doing the same thing, and when all NATO nations stop buying Russia oil, Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday morning in what he said was a letter to the international alliance and the world. As you know, Natos' commitment to be won was much less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, was shocking.

Turkey of NATO members is the third largest importer in Russia in China and India in oil and India according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air. In Trumps Post, he called NATO to follow its aggressive price program and to place 50% to 100% tariffs on China for the purchase of Russian oil, which, according to him, would be lifted at the end of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

China has a strong control, and even adhesion, on Russia, and these powerful prices will break this handle, indicates the letter, declaring that the prices on China would be of great help to put an end to this mortal but ridiculous war.

As he did in the past, Trump blamed former president Joe Biden and the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky for the invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

“It is not prevailing on the war (it would never have started if I was president!), It is the war of Bidens and Zelenskyys. I am only there to help stop it,” he wrote.

The letter comes after Russia launched its greatest air assault last week since the country has invaded Ukraine in 2022, assaults which included more than 800 strike drones and made several victims.

Shortly after the assault, Trump was questioned outside the White House by journalists if he was ready to impose a second cycle of sanctions against Russia after the attack, to which Trump said: Yes, I am.

Moscow responded quickly after the threats of sanctions against Trumps, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Monday that Western sanctions have no effect and that sanctions are the agenda supported by the kyiv regime and European countries.

Trump has always threatened sanctions against Russia in his first nine months of power in order to bring President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table. Alaska's judgment with its Russian counterpart last month did not lead to any formal agreement or any noticeable progress towards one.

Since then, Trump says he has tried to negotiate a meeting between Putin and Zelensky, which would be the first since the start of the war.

The European Union is currently in the process of writing and deploying its 19th cycle of sanctions against Russia in the coming days, and has announced its intention to suppress Russian oil by 2028. However, members of Hungary and Slovakia are importers of Russian oil.

The call to NATO occurs a few days after 19 Russian drones turned into Polish airspace, a strong climbing in Russia that NATO countries had described as a dangerous violation.

What is Russia violating airspace in Poland with drones? Here we go! Trump reacted Wednesday morning on Truth Social, although he said later to journalists that the foray could have been a mistake.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined a G-7 virtual economy meeting on Friday with the best world finance ministers, who seek to increase economic pressure on Russia. During the meeting, Bessente reiterated that the trumps call on the allies to impose prices on countries buying Russian oil.

