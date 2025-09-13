The Northeast has suffered a lot due to the “voting bank” policy, the region now of the Nation growth engine: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, September 13, 2025) said that the Northeast region had suffered before due to the “voting bank” policy, but that it is now transformed into the country's growth engine due to the government's efforts led by the BJP at the center.

During his second visit to Mizoram after having become the Prime Minister in 2014, Mr. Moda launched projects worth 9,000 crosses and addressed a public gathering practically from Lengpui airport near Aizawl because he could not reach the place, a land of Lammual in the heart of the city, due to heavy rains.

PM Modi in Manipur Live

Mr. Modi also reported Maiden Rajdhani Express between Aizawl and Delhi and other strategic projects to increase rail, highway, energy and sports infrastructure.

“For a long time, some political parties in our country have practiced the voting bank policy. Their objective was still in places that had more votes and seats. All of Northeast, including states like Mizoram, suffered a lot because of this attitude.

“But our approach is very different, those which were previously neglected are at the forefront now. Those who were formerly marginalized are now in the dominant current. For 11 years, we have been working for the development of the North East, and the region becomes the growth engine of India,” said the Prime Minister.

He said Mizoram plays a major role in the Center's “Act East” policy and that the Kaladan multimodal transport project and the railway lines will link the state to Southeast Asia.

Unveiling the Bairabi-Sairang line of 8,070 crores, which joined the Mizoram without coastline with the country's rail network, the Prime Minister said it was a historic day for the State, because the 51.38 km long section would link the capital of the Aizawl State with major metropolises.

The Krung bridge in Sauang on the 51.38 kilometers railway line. The newly built Sairang station. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

He said that the project, which has been implemented by overcoming various challenges and difficult terrains, would revolutionize the lives of people in the state and would become a lifeline for transport.

The PM also pointed out three new express trains connecting Aizawl to Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

“It is not only a rail connection, it is a processing buoy. Mizoram farmers and companies can reach more markets across the country. People will be able to access more options for education and health care.

“Whether it is the movement of freedom or the construction of the nation, the inhabitants of Mizoram are still manifested to contribute. Today, the State plays an important role in the development course of India,” said Modi.

The center has worked to ensure global connectivity in the northeast, whether internet, power, infrastructure or in the air, he said.

“Mizoram will also benefit from the Udan program for plane trips. Soon, helicopter services will start here. This will improve access to distant areas of the state,” he added.

He said that national sports policy would open opportunities for Mizoram players, who has produced many athletes.

“India quickly becomes an important hub for world sports. This also creates a sporting economy in the country. Mizoram has a wonderful sport tradition, producing many champions in football and other sports,” added the Prime Minister.

The Prime Minister said that the Northeast is becoming a major center for entrepreneurship, with 4,500 startups and 25 incubators operating in the region.

The government is also focusing on increasing educational infrastructure and work began to empower them through six other Eklavya schools in Mizoram in addition to the 11 existing, said Modi.

“I urge investors to exploit the potential of the region at the” Rising North East “summit … As part of the” Local for Vocal “initiative, efforts are underway to stimulate the marketing of bamboo, organic ginger, turmeric and mizoram bananas,” he said.

On the new TPS prices, he said that the reforms have reduced taxes on many products, which will make life easier.

Reforms would make medicines for diseases such as cheaper cancer and vehicle prices also find a reduction, said Modi.

The Krung bridge in Sauang on the 51.38 kilometers railway line. | Photo credit: Special arrangement

“Before 2014, even the essential daily elements such as toothpaste, soap and oil have been taxed at 27%. Today, only 5% of the GST is applicable. During the Congress rule, drugs, test kits and insurance policies were strongly taxed. This is why health care was expensive and insurance was out of reach for ordinary families. But today, he said.

The Prime Minister said that the national economy increased 7.8% in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, adding that India is the fastest major economy in the world.

“During Operation Sindoor, you all saw how our soldiers taught a lesson to those who sponsor terrorism. The whole nation was filled with a feeling of pride of our armed forces.” Weapons in India played an important role in protecting our country during the operation. The growth of our economy and our manufacturing sector is very important for our national security, “he said.

Governor VK Singh, chief minister Lalduhoma and the Minister of Railways of the Union Ashwini Vahnaw were present in Lammual Ground.

MM Modi has also laid the foundations for several road projects, including Aizawl bypass Road, thenzawl-sialsuk road and Khankawn-Rrongura Road.

The 45 km Aizawl bypass route, worth more than 500 crores, aims to decongest Aizawl, to improve connectivity to Lunglei, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Lengpui airport and Sairang station, among others.