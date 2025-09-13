Profile Listyo Sigit Prabowo, former Jokowi assistant who would have been immediately withdrawn from the position of chief of the national police





Jakarta, (Erakini) – The news of the change of Indonesian police chief (head of the national police) Listyo Sigit Prabowo has largely circulated since Friday (9/9/2025). President PRABOWO SUBIANTO would have sent a presidential letter (surprise) to the Indonesian parliament concerning the replacement of Listyo. The circulation of the news made the public curious about the figure of the police general who had served since 2021. What was the figure of the general police Listyo Sigit Prabowo? The following review: Listyo Sigit Prabowo profile Reporting various sources on Saturday (09/13/2025), Listyo Sigit Prabowo was born in Ambon, Maluku, May 5, 1969. He was officially inaugurated as 7th president Joko Widodo on January 27, 2021, replacing General Idham Azis. Listyo is the second Protestant chief of the Christian police after the general (ret.) Widodo Budidarmo who served in 1974-1978. When he was inaugurated, Listyo was 51 years 267 days, making him the second youngest chief of the national police after Tito Karnavian. This former pupil of Yogyakarta 8th High School graduated from the Police Academy (AKPOL) in 1991. He then continued his studies at Police Sciences College (PTIK), the National Defense Institute (Lemhannas), and won the degree of S-2 study of the police of the University of Indonesia. Police career Listyo's career is a lot forged in the center of Java. He was chief of the Pati police, Sukoharjo police chief, Semarang Wakapolrestabes, and police chief of Surakarta. In 2012, he served Jakarta at the head of Directorate II of the Directorate of Crimes General of the Criminal Investigation Police, then was director of the Southeast of the Regional Police of the Regional Police in 2013. His name was increasingly known to the public when it was reliable than President Joko Widodo's assistant in 2014. Other strategic positions ever worked were the Banten police chief, the Chief of the Professional and Security Division (Propam) of the National Police and the Chief of the Criminal Investigation Agency (Bareskrim) of the national police. As Kabareskrim, Listyo has managed a certain number of main cases, including the arrest of fugitives in cases of hard water watering in the new Baswedan, Maria Lumowa and Djoko Tjandra. The Djoko affair Tjandra at the time pulled the show because it dragged a number of Polri officers. Challenges while being chief of the national police During his time as chief of the national police, Listyo faced several major events, notably the outside of the driver of Ojol Affan Kurniawan during the demonstration last August, the murder of Brigadier J who had shaken the public, the case of the Kanjempuan police riots and revealed a network of drugs involving high police officers. In the case of the death of the police brigadier, J, it was revealed that one of the authors was the Inspector General Ferdy Sambo who was then at the head of the Police Propam. This incident occurred at the official sambo residence on July 8, 2022. Ferdy Sambo ordered Bharada E to shoot the Brigadier J and organize a shooting scenario to hide the real facts. This case led to many members of the national police in alleged ethical and criminal violations and raised irregularities in the initial treatment of the case. For various pressures, the chief of the national police, General Listyo Sigit Prabowo, finally dismissed the police involved and handed over to the field of criminal law. His long experience and history in various strategic positions have made Listyo Sigit Prabowo often called an important figure in the internal police reform process, especially during the administration of President Joko Widodo.

