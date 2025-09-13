Trump tells NATO members to cut oil from RussiaExBulletin





President Trump is seen aboard the Navy One before leaving New York on September 12, 2025, for his golf station Bedminster in New Jersey.

Mandel and / AFP

President Trump told his NATO colleagues on Saturday, which he would not impose new sanctions on Russia for his war in Ukraine if they stop buying Russian oil.

“I am ready to make major sanctions against Russia when all NATO nations have agreed and started, to do the same thing, and when all NATO nations cease to buy Russia oil,” he wrote in a long position of social media in what he described as the text of a letter to all NATO countries and to the rest of the world.

Trump was under pressure from some in his own party to increase the sanctions against Russia after his efforts to diplomacy are in neutral. Meanwhile, Russia has intensified the assault, especially this week when several Russian drones entered NATO Poland's airspace.

NATO fighter planes have shot drones. Trump's reaction was relatively silent. He suggested that the foray could have been an accident, but he said that his patience with Russia was thin.

Trump last month doubled prices on Indian products at 50% due to continuous purchases of Russian energy from India.

Trump spoke to European leaders Russian oil last week

Trump said European leaders in private the call last week that they should cut Russian oil to exert more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin to end the war, according to a White House manager who spoke under the cover of anonymity to describe private conversation. Saturday's Trump post amplified these feelings.

“As you know, NATO's commitment to be won was much less than 100%, and the purchase of Russian oil, by some, was shocking! This considerably weakens your negotiation position and the negotiation power, on Russia.”

“Anyway, I'm ready to” go “when you are,” he added. “Say just when?”

The United States and its allies have been cautious about restrictions on Russian energy trade due to fears of the Impact on the World Economy.

The European Union was strongly dependent on Russian energy before the invasion of Ukraine by Moscow. He took measures to reduce these purchases, but they have not completely disappeared, according to the Center for Research on Energy and Clean Air, a Finnish non -profit organization that follows purchases. Many EU countries are also members of NATO.

The EU is the largest buyer of Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) and natural gas from the pipeline. And Turkey of the NATO member is a major Russian energy buyer.

Trump also wants NATO members to tariff China

Trump also said in his post that he wanted NATO countries to impose prices from 50% to 100% on Chinese products. China has become the best Russian oil buyer since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia in 2022.

“China has a strong control, and even grip on Russia, and these powerful prices will break this catch,” said Trump.

The Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and the US trade representative Jamieson Greer spoke on Friday with the G7 finance ministers and pushed them to impose prices on countries buying Russian oil. In a statement, they said that only a “unified effort” to cut Russian income would end the war.

Some of Trump's republican colleagues prompted him to intensify economic measures against Russia.

Southern Caroline Republican Senator Lindsey Graham presented a set of sanctions in July, with the Democratic Senator of Connecticut, Richard Blumenthal. After Russian drones were slaughtered in Poland this week, Graham posted on social networks encouraging Trump to support this package.

“Mr. President, Congress is with you. We are ready to adopt legislation authorizing the bones that crush new sanctions and prices that can be deployed at your discretion,” he wrote. “Our goal is to allow you to allow you to deal with this threatening montage.”

The correspondent of the White House NPR, Franco Ordoez, contributed to this report.

