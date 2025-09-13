The recent large -scale visit to the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi maintain With his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in China, after the climbing of American prices, underlines the India efforts to settle as a pivotal actor in global policy and refute any allegation of intimidation by US President Donald Trump. After the visit, Two complete Declarations were published by the two states, which were also accompanied by the SCO SummitAssisted by his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, alongside Chinese and Indian leaders.

The images of embraces, laughter and camaraderie served as significant comfort for those who felt mistaken and disappointed by the conduct of the American president. This was an opportunity to promote their claims concerning the growing meaning of the India and its role in contemporary world affairs. The declarations of the Indian and Chinese parties stressed that India and China are partners and not rivals, which is an essential change in the language. However, India has never categorically declared that China is an opponent. Apart from this, their discussion on the question of terrorism and the declaration of MODIS according to which India and China are victims of terrorism is a significant study towards greater proximity. However, at the OCS summit, India did not show its interest in BRI, and it also did not mention the role of Pakistan in the recent terrorist attack and the future of Indian-Pakistani relations. The Indian and Chinese leaders qualified the meeting to meet, respectively productive and positive.

Beyond the celebrations, the event highlighted the importance of Narendra Modi for his domestic supporters. The very cellular friendship between Modi and Trump, marked by a moment of triumph, was a great moment for the admirers of the management. However, things did not go like them (the supporters of Modis) wanted. This is why the recent meeting between India, China and Russia served as a platform for the domestic public and the criticisms are actually attenuated, presenting an image of unused success under the direction of their supreme chief, Prime Minister Modi. The very individuals who defended a boycott of all the Chinese products and the ties cut between India and China are the same who criticized Nehru and his party for having pretended to be too close to China, rather than align with the United States.

Nevertheless, it is crucial to recognize that this progress emerged following an important period of patience from India. After a month of waiting for a more favorable response from the United States, it has become more and more clear that the hoped-for positive signals were materialized. In light of the realization, India has moved its approach, adopting a more assertive position towards the United States. The initial remarks came from the Minister of External Affairs of Indias, who shared his prospects on Trump and the United States, causing a conversation that deserves a more in-depth analysis. Subsequent developments have revealed a continuation of the rigid positions of India and the United States. The United States has upgraded the accusations against the characterization of the situation as a Brahmane trade. Consequently, this development added layers of complexity to the existing relationship.

However, from an Indian jingoist point of view, these developments seem to be the perfect answer for India, because no one would dare to intimidate it. Given its economic force and its global political influence, India claims to be a leader in all aspects of development.

However, this is not the right approach to Indias Future, and I maintain that India is heading in the wrong direction. There are several reasons for the same thing.

First, India is in the wrong direction, because at the start, they are tactics on the Indian side to transmit to the United States that India is an important player and cannot be taken lightly. It looks perfect, given the national interest and the India image. And India has the right to protect its interests and its image. However, this bluff tactic, if it is, has the potential to seriously damage the finely and carefully built confidence between the two largest democracies in the world. We must understand that confidence between the two nations does not only concern confidence and distrust between the two states, but also includes cultural, bureaucratic and practical aspects. It goes far beyond a few ministers and diplomats. It is reflected in relations with organizations with other organizations, the links of people to the person and cultural relationships. India should avoid harming confidence between the two states, because if confidence is broken, simply satisfying the ego to the domestic public could have long-term negative impacts on the Indians who remain, work and study in the United States. The Indian diaspora in the United States is enormous and important. Its number is around 5.2 million. It is not only the figures, but the value of these figures for India and the United States that is important. But essential. The confidence of trust has therefore compromised their future.

Second, India has little to gain from its strong relations with China and Russia. Chinese and Russian political systems are characterized by authoritarianism and states control over all aspects of life. This contrasts strongly with the Indian system of free and open democracy, where people generally have much more freedom. India and China will never be natural allies. The political system is a barrier. In addition to the political system, the interaction of people in the popular between these states is also much lower compared to that between India and the United States. The diaspora is almost negligible, but its importance cannot be refused in the development of states.

Third, China is the state that will draw the best party from these developments. This is why China has shown support to India from the first day. It is considered an opportunity to limit American influence in Indo-Pacific and to increase its own influence in the region. He could see him as a timely moment to rekindle his BRI project with some modifications to include India in the project. Thus, it could be a pawn in the hands of Chinese rather than being free from the United States.

Fourth, Russian friendship does not provide anything more right now. Although Russian oil is a controversial problem, it does not affect Indo-Russian relations. Thus, the advantages are not enough. However, he seriously compromises India strategic autonomy in time to come if it is close to China and Russia. However, this Indiariasschina triangle has the potential to affect India-Pakistan relations. India has not clearly mentioned Pakistan concerning terrorism, and it is an essential change despite the fact that Pakistan is an important player in the coming region.

Thus, given the interests of the Indian diaspora in the United States, its future strategic choices and its place in the evolution of the environment, India is rather in the wrong direction in global policy by projecting too much anti-American position in its images and declarations. It can be a bluff tactic of India, or India does it seriously; Whatever the reality, the critical public of these poses is certainly the domestic public, to project strong leadership. Gains and interior losses should not limit Indian interests. They could have a deep impact on domestic policy, the economy and the place in global policy. Indias Natural Friend is America, not China, due to its democratic system, the presence of the Indian diaspora in the United States and its security ties. India should not forget their story of betrayals and recent encroachment in Himalayas. And India should not damage the confidence a lot between the two democracies. Although policies prevail may seem severe and practical, leaders change, as are their policies. India should not affect relationships to push America too far.