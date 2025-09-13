



Dar is Salaam. Developing countries can overcome poverty if they embrace endurance, perseverance and a scary mind. This was underlined on Thursday, September 11, 2025, when the Swahili edition of the book and Out of Poverty and a symposium on poverty reduction theory. The book is a collection of 29 speeches and research reports written by Chinese President Xi Jinping when he was secretary of the Prefectural Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Ningde in Fujian province from September 1988 to May 1990. The Swahili edition was produced by a collaboration between the Government of the People's Republic of China (PRC) and Mkuki Na Nyota publishers to help Tanzanians and other African countries learn from practical approaches to eradication of poverty. Speaking during the launch, the Chinese ambassador to Tanzania Chen Mingjian said that poverty highlights CPC ideas and practices by leading people to explore the path of poverty reduction. He embodies the rich philosophy of development centered on people and reflects the ideals and convictions of the companies of President XIS, as well as his deep commitment to carry out areas struck by poverty outside poverty, she said. Mingjian added that China had achieved the poverty reduction objectives of the US 2030 agenda for sustainable development a complete decade in advance on the calendar, considerably accelerating international poverty reduction efforts. Chinese poverty reduction efforts have been firmly founded in its national conditions, with a deep understanding of the uniqueness of poverty in China and the logic of poverty governance, she said. She also noted that the Swahili version of the book should serve as a bridge of thought. By sharing explorations and ideas of Chinas during the eradication of poverty with Tanzania and other African countries, it offers useful experience to advance the global cause of poverty reduction, she said. According to her, the presentation of the Swahili edition and the symposium aimed to promote exchanges and mutual learning, the wisdom and the strength of the swimming pool, join hands to meet the challenges and seek common development through cooperation. At this new historical stage, China is ready to take measures with Tanzania to build a fair world of common development, leave poverty behind and transform our brighter vision in reality, she said. The former secretary general of the CCM, Mr. Wilson Mukama, stressed that the elimination of poverty must begin with the eradication of a state of mind of poverty. We must make sure to eradicate poverty in the state of mind and in the regions that we govern, he said, adding that each region is confronted with different challenges, and therefore, the solutions must be adapted specifically for each. The solution of one region is different from another. This means that the solution must be specific depending on the region, he added. The former director general of Mkuki Na Nyota publishers, Mr. Walter Bgoya, stressed that leaders should remain close to their communities to understand and solve problems. Managers must model by being the first in any task and the last to leave. Being close to people facilitates problems and finding solutions, he said. Mr. Bgoya added that leaders must believe in their ability to succeed if they want to achieve real economic development. Miracles don't just fall from the sky. Miracles begin with a leader who carries responsibility and inspires their people, he said. The CEO of the Stanbic Bank Tanzania, Manzi Rwegasira, thanked the Chinese government for its support to strengthen the partnership between the two nations. We appreciate the role of China as a development partner and we are delighted to expand our collaboration so as to provide practical advantages to our peoples, he said, stressing that the eradication of poverty requires concrete action. The attenuation of poverty is measured not by declarations, but by dedication; Not by promises, but by action, he added.

